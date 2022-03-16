Drug courts help participants recover from addiction and prevent future criminal activity, while also reducing the burden and costs of repeatedly processing low-level, non-violent offenders through the nation’s judicial system.
The program improves people’s lives in a variety of ways. They have been shown to increase rates of employment, help people obtain stable living arrangements, improve mental and physical health and enhance interpersonal relationships.
Drug courts are the most effective response-based research for these particular offenders to reduce recidivism and assist them in their pathway to recovery, according to the coordinator of the local program.
“Drug courts work, reduce crime, restore citizenship and save lives,” said Nicole Grams, coordinator for Steele Waseca Drug Court. Grams gave an update on the success of the local program, which is partnered with Steele County, at a recent Waseca County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The mission of the Steele Waseca Drug Court (SWDC) is to reduce crime, increase public safety, lower recidivism, rehabilitate offenders and re-integrate them into the community with the means to become contributing members of society.
The SWDC recognizes the direct connection between substance abuse, co-occurring disorders and crime, and the importance of providing rapid entry into appropriate treatment for persons charged with crimes related to substance use or co-occurring disorders. The program enhances participants’ strengths and seeks to use positive reinforcement to affect behavioral change. The SWDC differs from traditional probation, Grams said, by offering intensive, personalized, multidisciplinary supervision and providing a strength-based program to promote the participants ability to change behavior and choose a pro-social lifestyle.
According to Grams, a recent study assessed if the program reduced crime, increased public safety and lowered recidivism. Recidivism includes conviction for new crimes in Minnesota after exiting the drug court program. The SWDC recidivism study reviewed all drug court participants that graduated from drug court or did not complete drug court to identify their rate of new criminal convictions in Minnesota. The population served is at a high risk to continue to commit new crimes based on validated risk assessments. Their substance use disorder and mental health issues contribute to their offensive behavior.
The 2021 study included all participants who served in the SWDC program and did not compare earlier years versus later years.
Grams said the study revealed the two-county program has been extremely successful in reducing the recidivism rate of its graduates. Prior to Waseca County participants entering the court, the graduates were convicted of a total of 179 crimes, but after graduating, the number of convictions was reduced to 18, a 90% reduction. The recidivism rate — the percentage of graduates who have committed crime since graduating the program — is 20%. Of those graduating, 80% have had no further convictions since completing the program. The reduction of crime by these graduates has resulted in a 94% reduction in the number of days spent in the Waseca County Jail.
Grams went on to say the SWDC has been extremely successful in reducing the recidivism rate of its graduates in Steele County, as well. Prior to entering the court, the Steele County graduates were convicted of a total of 411 crimes, but after graduating, the number of convictions was reduced to 24, a 94% reduction in crime. The recidivism rate is 26%. Of those graduating, 74% have had no further convictions since completing the program. The reduction of crime by these graduates has resulted in a 92% reduction in the number of days spent in Steele County Detention Center.
Celebrating one year
Angelita Rodriguez, of Waseca, graduated from drug court in April of last year. She decided to join the program as it was offered to her, and due to her desire of wanting to be sober for her children.
Although the process was strenuous, Rodriguez is happy that she graduated.
”It was hard, very difficult,” Rodriguez said. “I would be on the streets, lost my children or would have overdosed if I had not participated in drug court.”
It has almost been a year since Rodriguez’s drug court graduation, and she is excited about buying her first home.
”I’ve been able to keep my job at Bethlehem Inn,” Rodriguez said. “I can buy groceries and pay rent.”
Rodriguez believes that drug court works if a person is willing and ready, and believes that other communities should have similar programs.
Celebrating five years
Destiny Reich, another drug court alumnus originally from Owatonna, celebrated five years sobriety last week.
”It’s a huge accomplishment. I never thought I would be where I am today,” Reich said. “The expectations can be hard at first, they make you have a routine and the goal is to hold yourself accountable.”
Reich said she was was in active addiction for many years prior to her drug court participation.
”I was going nowhere,” Reich said. “I was headed toward death. I told my mom there are two things that are going to happen: I’m going to go to prison or I’m going to die.”
According to Reich, drug court saved her life.
When she got in trouble, she was given an option of drug court or going to prison. She chose drug court because she wanted a better life and to be able to keep her children.
Reich has faced a lot of trials since graduating, but since drug court gave her the opportunity that they did, she learned how to walk through those trials and stay sober.
”As of today, even after graduating and being out on my own, I can still call Nicole,” Reich said. “They are very supportive.”