WASECA — An Inver Grove Heights woman was killed in a crash on State Highway 13 seven miles north of Waseca yesterday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Ann Anderson was traveling west on 430th Avenue in Blooming Grove Township when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the Highway 13 intersection and collided with an SUV traveling north. Anderson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the incident report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Keaton Nikoley of Lonsdale, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Ambulance and Waseca Fire Department also responded to the scene.