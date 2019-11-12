WASECA — An Inver Grove Heights woman was killed in a crash on State Highway 13 seven miles north of Waseca yesterday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Ann Anderson was traveling west on 430th Avenue in Blooming Grove Township when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the Highway 13 intersection and collided with an SUV traveling north. Anderson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the incident report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Keaton Nikoley of Lonsdale, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Ambulance and Waseca Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Reach Reporter Annie Granlund at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @OPPAnnie. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Load comments