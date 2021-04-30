When the local Pamida in Owatonna closed its doors for good, Jan Guse started applying for any job opening she could find. The one-time employee of the now-defunct chain of department stores didn’t originally think much of it when she submitted her application at the local post office.
“At the time, hundreds of people would be applying to one post office job – it was a big deal to get hired there,” Guse said. Little did she know that the part-time clerk position she landed in 1987 at the Owatonna Post Office would flourish into a fulfilling career she loved.
After 34 years of working in a variety of southern Minnesota post offices and eventually finding her way back to her home base, Guse spent her last day as the postmaster of the Owatonna location on Friday. Between the many tears and even more hugs from her 55 employees, Guse said she is incredibly proud of everything her team has accomplished.
“This was an incredibly hard choice to make,” said Guse, who announced her retirement in the beginning of April. “I could have retired three years ago, but I love my job and I love helping people, but I also realize – when is the right time?”
Coming off a long year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Guse said she would have never expected to see anything like 2020 throughout her career. Regardless, the dedication her staff displayed every day left her bursting with pride.
“The post office never stopped – not one day – for COVID-19. People needed us more than ever and sometimes their mail carrier was the only person they would see for months,” an emotional Guse said as she held back tears. “I am so proud of my employees and how we made it through all of this together.”
While Guse is looking forward to retirement, especially to spend time with her husband Mike, their children and grandchildren, she admits it will be difficult not to be involved with the post office every day. She laughed that her district manager warned her that she would be going through withdrawals, but Guse hopes the joy of not have a clock tell her what to do every morning will be satisfying enough to make up for it.
“It’s really bittersweet because I loved helping people, that’s very rewarding,” Guse said. “But like I told my staff, you never have to work if you love your job – and I really truly loved my job.”
Though Guse put in more than three decades worth of hard work for the postal service, she stand firm that her staff in Owatonna is what she will cherish the most looking back on her career.
“Those carriers we have amaze me. They will be out in 95-degree weather with awful humidity and then out again when it’s 30 below,” Guse said. “They are out in the pouring rain delivering for their customers, and they do that because they care.”
Until a new postmaster is hired, Jenny Gollhofer will be stepping up as the interim postmaster. Gollhofer is currently one of two supervisors as the Owatonna Post Office.