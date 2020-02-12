OWATONNA – It was been nearly two years since the Minnesota Workforce Center in Owatonna abruptly closed its doors, but the parent non-profit agency reports that they are still doing important work locally.
During the Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jinny Rietmann from Workforce Development, Inc. presented the impact that the nonprofit continues to have in Steele County as one of the 10 counties it covers. Rietmann has served as the executive director for WDI since July 2019.
“Our mission is to develop and advance the workforce of southeast Minnesota,” Rietmann said, stating that Steele County is part of Area 8 for Workforce Development as well as part of Region 6. “We do receive a number of state and federal funding streams, but we are a nonprofit organization.”
WDI’s primary program areas focus on welfare reform, youth services, dislocated workers, and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. In Steele County, WDI does not cover the welfare reform program as that program falls under the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance services.
“I want to point out a couple things I find kind of striking about Steele County,” Rietmann said to the commissioners as she brought up the local labor market. “Compared to the rest of the region, the numbers show a bit of a declining workforce in Steele County and where there is growth in the workforce it’s definitely in diverse populations.”
Rietmann added that in terms of median wage and salary, Steele County is competitive to the rest of the state though there are significant disparities in different race and education groups. In Steele County, the median household income for an all Caucasian household is $61,027, where the median household income for an African American home is $35,931 and a Hispanic home is $47,279. However, the median household income for a home with two or more races in Steele County is $135,512. This information was based on the most recent report published by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in July 2019.
Something that Steele County has going for them, according to Rietmann, is the diversity in jobs available compared to some of the more limited counties in the same region.
“It’s hard to find a workforce if you don’t have a lot of diversity,” she explained. “There’s a lot of diversity in availability of jobs and a lot of diversity in your individual sectors.”
One of the services that is having the biggest, positive impact on Steele County is the SteeleCoWorks partnership WDI has with the United Way of Steele County, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the Owatonna School District, and a variety of employers around the county. This particular workforce initiative allows graduating students to connect with potential employers and career fields. Rietmann stated that this program has become a well-known, standard of practice not only in the region but throughout the state.
The overall presentation made note of all the good that WDI is able to accomplish within Steele County despite their local Minnesota Workforce Center being shut down in April 2018 due to a reduction in public resources. The center was located on the Riverland College campus in Owatonna and provided retraining, tackling language barriers, and connecting those who are unemployed or under-employed with the resources they need to apply for jobs and gain skills needed to qualify for certain jobs.
In March 2019, a group of community advocates testified before the legislature in an attempt to secure the appropriate funding to reopen the center. The group, which consisted of representatives from WDI and local business professionals, requested $275,000 a year for two years to regenerate the campus, but they were ultimately denied.
“We still plan on approaching the legislature again to reopen the office here in Owatonna,” Rietmann stated. “But it likely won’t happen this year.”
For the time being, those in need of services once provided by the local center are able to access the other Workforce Center locations in Faribault (201 South Lyndale Avenue), Austin (Riverland College), and Albert Lea (Riverland College). A representative from WDI continues to have Job Club at the Owatonna Public Library on Tuesday’s from 9 to 10 a.m.