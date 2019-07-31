OWATONNA — Steele County’s biggest event of the year is only 12 days away, which means it’s really time to get serious.
Staff and volunteers of the Steele County Free Fair gathered in the Beer Garden on Tuesday evening for the annual safety meeting, highlighting some of the most common incidents that arise during fair week and picking one emergency preparedness theme to amplify. The theme rotates each year, with the 2019 safety theme centering on fires and fire extinguishers.
“We have a lot of hay and straw in all these buildings,” said Rick Ellingson, the safety director for the fair. “I’m honestly surprised that we haven’t had [a fire] before.”
Members of the Owatonna Fire Department presented the proper use of a fire extinguisher to those in attendance, stating that at the beginning of the fair each year they inspect all the extinguishers not only in the fair buildings but also in each and every food stand.
“We inspect the food booths to make sure that they have the appropriate extinguisher for what they’re working with,” said Ryan Seykora with the fire department, noting that different fires such as grease fires could require different extinguishers. For the most part, Seykora said that carbon dioxide extinguishers will be the most common ones found throughout the fairgrounds.
“This is a basic thing, but it’s something that not a lot of people have utilized or tried before,” Seykora said.
The firefighters shared the basic rules to using a fire extinguisher which can be summarized down to the acronym PASS: pull the tamper seal and pin, aim at the base of the fire, squeeze the lever, and sweep back and forth.
An electronic mock fire and extinguisher was used at the meeting to demonstrate the importance aim for the base of the fire. When aiming at the middle or top of the fire it can quickly get out of control, whereas aiming at the base of the fire can quickly snuff out the flames. Seykora said that a typical extinguisher is good for about 10 seconds while fighting a fire, but the general rule of thumb is to give one second per pound for an extinguisher.
The most important rules that Seykora gave the fair volunteers and staff were to always call the fire department even if a fire has been successfully knocked down and to always leave an exit between yourself and a fire.
“You always, always leave an escape route,” Seykora asserted. “Things are easily replaceable in the overall scheme of things. Your life is not.”
Ellingson and Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele also presented during the safety meeting, touching on incidents that have occurred on the fairgrounds in the past and the most likely incidents that will occur again this year. Past incidents have including people tripping over cords, vandalism, persons falling off a ride after it has stopped, and weather. The most common incidents that the duo say are likely to occur again are calls for first aid and lost or separated children.
“There are a ton of different scenarios that can play out, but we have to take it one step at a time,” Thiele said. “At the end of the day, this is a fun event, and we are going to do our best to keep it family-friendly.”
Thiele reminded the public to take advantage of Operation Child ID located at the Sheriff’s Shack on the fairgrounds where a deputy will fingerprint the child and give ID tags for children to wear while at the fair. The sheriff also encourages all parents to take a photo of their child each time they come to the fair that will show not only the child’s face but also the outfit the child is wearing.
“It is also a good idea to take a picture of where you park and what you are parked by,” Thiele added, stating that car dings are too a common occurrence at the fair. “That way we will have a better chance at identifying what happened.”
Suspicious activity was also discussed during the meeting, whether it be related to intoxication, mental health, or even a suspicious package. In 2018, Thiele stated that there was an incident of a suspicious package at the fairgrounds during fair week, but that upon investigation it turned out to be nothing.
“If you see something, say something,” Ellingson said, stating that it is always better to be safe than sorry.
Thiele also stressed the zero-tolerance policy adopted at the fairgrounds, explaining that once a person is ejected from the fair that they are barred from returning the rest of the week. He said that if a person who has been banned from the fair does return to the grounds that they will be cited with disorderly conduct.
The Steele County Free Fair is Aug. 13-18.