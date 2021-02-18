An Austin man has been charged in Steele County court following an accusation that he sexually assaulted a juvenile female in his vehicle outside an Owatonna business, according to court documents.
Phillip Jonathan Martinez, 39, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13- and 15-years old. The victim was known to Martinez.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department received a report of a juvenile female being sexually assaulted outside an Owatonna business on Sunday. The reporting party, who is the parent of the victim, said the victim had been asking “strange questions” about what it meant when an older man tried to do something with a younger girl. When questioned further, the reporting party said the victim accused Martinez of touching her inappropriately.
On Monday, Martinez was arrested by the Austin Police Department and transported to the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions was set for Martinez at $40,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.
Martinez has one prior felony conviction for threats of violence in Freeborn County in 2019.
Also this week in Steele County court, 31-year-old Mustafe Mohamed Hirsi of Saint Paul was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a felony. He is also facing one count for DWI and one count of fifth-degree drug possession, both gross misdemeanors, and one misdemeanor count for driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department was dispatched to an Owatonna gas station on Saturday for a report of a man that appeared to be driving while impaired. The reporting party told officers that the suspect, later identified as Hirsi, had pulled in with a vehicle that had the front bumper dragging. Hirsi allegedly asked the reporting party for money and appeared impaired.
Dispatch advised officers that the vehicle matched the description of a hit and run that occurred earlier in Faribault and was also flagged to be stolen from Minneapolis. There was an active warrant for Hirsi out of Hennepin County for a stolen vehicle. When officers searched Hirsi he was making distressed noises as if he was in pain, according to the report. When officers asked Hirsi if he needed to be seen by the ambulance, Hirsi stated he did not have any injuries. Officers transported Hirsi to the Owatonna Hospital.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a bubble meth pipe with white and burnt residue inside that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents. While at the hospital, officers reported Hirsi’s speech became significantly increased and nonsensical and that his eyelids were twitching. A search warranted was executed to obtain blood and urine samples from Hirsi.
Hirsi is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $5,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.
According to court records, Hirsi’s driving privileges are revoked and he has prior Implied Consent Revocations – revoked driving privileges resulting from a DWI conviction – in 2018 and 2019.