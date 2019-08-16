OWATONNA — Among the most prized guests at the Steele County Free Fair are the horses, who eat, sleep, and compete — with their human counterparts — throughout the week at the northeast end of the grounds.
Perhaps the oldest horse on the grounds, Khorona, a 27-year-old Arabian, belongs to Bailey Purrier, a 2019 Medford High School graduate. In fact, Khorona’s history with the Purrier family dates back well before Bailey’s relationship with him.
Her mother even showed Khorona at the SCFF, so “he’s used to all this,” Bailey said. “He’s pretty laid-back usually,” although “he acts like he’s 10 sometimes.”
The family has five horses total, including 9-year-old Quarter Horse KC, whom Bailey’s sister, Brooke, brought to this year’s fair, Bailey said. “My mom has had horses since she was little, so we’ve had them our whole lives.”
Like so many others this week, Savana Sletten has “always been into horses,” she said. “I just like being around them and forming that bond.”
She’s leased Royal for three years and has brought him to the SCFF annually during that time period, she said. The key to success with horses like Royal is to “communicate” with them.
“Don’t get mad,” Sletten advised. “They can feel what you’re feeling.”
This week, Royal “did good” in various pleasure classes and games, said Sletten, who will enroll at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this fall. “He got worked up a few times, but nothing bad.”
Leroy, Calbey Podein’s American Paint Horse, has been a star attraction this week in the horse barn, she said. “There was a (long) line of kids wanting to pet him.”
Fortunately, Leroy “loves the attention,” said Podein, a rising junior. “He soaks it all up.”
Leroy is also “very smart,” Podein said. “He’ll outsmart you sometimes, and you’ll go, ‘Oh, shoot,’” but “he’s a really good horse overall” who “does pretty much what I ask of him.”
The duo captured multiple awards this week, including reserve champion, walk-trot, advanced rider.
“Practice, lots of practice,” is paramount when training and competing with horses, said Podein, who lives in Owatonna but boards Leroy—whom she visits daily—in Ellendale. Her goal is to reach the state fair next year, attainable with “more practice and some tweaks.”
Podein began taking lessons at age 6, and “it just kind of went from there,” she said. “I always loved horses.”
The Khorona-Purrier duo have made a pair of appearances at the Minnesota State Fair, with Purrier riding in several different events.
She employs plenty of “hand contact” to “keep him focused on me” instead of distractions, Purrier said. Additionally, he understands cues she gives him with her riding spurs.
Grace Wolfe, a rising junior at Owatonna High School who captured multiple prizes at the state fair in 2018, had a fruitful week at the SCFF with Lexi, her 16-year-old Quarter Horse. Ribbons include champion senior showmanship, champion senior horsemanship, senior English overall, and senior champion in Western Pleasure.
Lexi, who Wolfe has been showing for 4-H since sixth grade, “tried her hardest, but she’s also laid-back and doesn’t get spooked,” Wolfe said. “She knows her job and does it to the best of her ability.”
Wolfe’s family operates a hobby farm in Ellendale with two other horses, 3-year-old Leonard, and Cheyenne, “a game horse,” Wolfe said. “My mom and grandma have been into (horses) their whole lives, so I was born into it a little bit.”
With Lexi, “I’m very calm and definitive with my commands to her, and I praise her when she’s good,” Wolfe said. In addition, “I stick with the routine I always have, because routine is very good” for horses.
“We both know what each other are going to do all the time,” she said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Purrier has developed a similar bond with Khorona.
“I like the connection you make with a horse,” Purrier said. “Sometimes, (the horse) will only listen to you, not any other people.”