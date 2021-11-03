It was a long night, but Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch says it was worth it.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the ballots in the special election for a two-question bond referendum for Blooming Prairie Public Schools were tallied. The answer to both questions were an overwhelming "Yes."
"I am very excited for the kids and our community," Staloch said. "Our community has supported our kids and education for a long time, and we just very thankful for their continued support as we now move forward."
The first question passed by the voters was the $27.9 million bond that would directly help in a construction project to relocate the fifth and sixth grade to the high school, an performing arts addition to the high school and elementary facility improvements. The question was approved 606-383.
The second question, which could not have passed without the passing of the first, was for an additional $6.4 million bond for the construction of an additional gymnasium facility at the high school. The second bond question was approved 571-391.
Staloch said he was pleased with the voter turnout on Tuesday, but he is not necessarily surprised with the end results. Over the last several months, a group of people have worked tirelessly to advocate for the passing of both questions, sending out educational material on the referendum and being available for any and all questions.
"There's a lot of credit that goes to a lot of people who did a fantastic job making sure they informed voters and kept our message out there," Staloch said. "A lot of people were working behind the scenes, from administrative staff to the business office, the list goes on and on."
The conversation for the projects included in the bond referendum has been going on throughout the district for a number of years. Enrollment in Blooming Prairie schools has been steadily increasing at approximately 4% for the past five years, and the elementary school has met its capacity leading to two classrooms being displaced.
Art classes are currently being held in the basement cafeteria, while music class shares space with SMART Room. Space at the high school for high-demand classes for career and tech education is limited, with minimal flex learning spaces for students to do independent study. The gymnasium is also currently being shared between physical education, sports practices and performing arts students.
Many of the questions from the public included logistics and what it would look like moving the 5th and 6th grade classes to the high school, Staloch said, and the advocates behind the bond referendum spent a lot of time laying out the answers.
"Having some of those unknowns creates questions, and there were a lot of really good questions that came along the way," he said. "Our board always says, 'Do what's best for kids.' I think our community did what is best for kids last night."
The next stages for the district will be forming a planning group, according to Staloch. The group will be able to determine what phases the projects will be done in and how exactly to go about them, and he said the goal is to have construction begin in the summer.
"Throughout this entire process, we have listened to a lot of feedback from people, and I think that's important to get us to the end results we want," Staloch said. "It's what our kids deserve."