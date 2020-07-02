While much of Blooming Prairie’s annual Independence Day celebration has been cancelled, fireworks will still take place as usual Saturday night at Victory Field.
A “No Button ‘Button Sale’” will also be up and running through the weekend, with collection jars set up at a number of area businesses to help fund next year’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July. According to organizers, roughly 10% of festival expenses are typically covered by button sales.
“We will also be doing some fundraising next year, but proceeds like the money from the parade units, our button and beer sales are all used to start up the next year’s festival,” said Becky Noble, executive director of the Blooming Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce.
Noble said she also sent out a mailing to people in and around town asking for help fundraising for next year’s festival. Overall, she added that the pandemic has caused a slowdown in sponsorships as businesses and individuals try to weather the economic impact.
The chamber announced the decision to forego this year’s festival in early May, with Noble citing the cancellation of the Austin Fourth of July parade as one of the final things to tip the balance. She added at the time that both Blooming Prairie and Austin share a lot of the same parade units, and that many of these groups were already making the decision to not do summer parades as they were unable to meet and practice this spring.
“They need to practice,” added Noble. “One big reason that it was called off is that the parade units weren’t going to come, because they have bands that weren’t able to get together to practice.”
Still, fireworks are able to happen and will take place as usual the night of the Fourth. Noble said residents will be able to watch from Victory Field, just across Main Street from the high school, or from the First Lutheran Church parking lot across the street. While she said many should be able to see the display from their cars or driveways, those that do get out are encouraged to keep a safe distance between households.
“It always starts on time,” Noble added, “and it’s usually done in 20 to 25 minutes.”
Other fireworks displays in the area include the Early Edition Rotary show at the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna and the Faribault Fireworks at the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault. All three displays will start at 10 p.m.