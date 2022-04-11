Some Owatonna High School students have taken the plunge to get hands-on, paid experience in some trades around the county with the introduction of a new program through Career Pathways — all thanks to a grant received through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry for the Youth Skill Training Program (YST).
This program allows students to gain real-life work experience in an industry of interest to them, while also filling open positions for local employers for students ages 16 and older.
Student learners are able to work part-time and obtain academic credit and employment training through the program. Each employer complies with existing laws and regulations for safety and child labor laws throughout the student’s employment.
Climate by Design International (CDI) was the first Owatonna business to have student workers as part of the program. The Wenger Corporation is not far behind after recently gaining all the approvals needed to participate.
Josh Meija and Hemi Reno started their employment at CDI in March. They joined the assembly team and have begun learning how to construct sheet metal HVAC equipment.
According to a press release sent by CDI, Reno says CDI was a “great place to work” following his first week of employment. Another student said he found out about the opportunity through Career Pathways at the high school and thought it would be great to gain some early work experience.
“We are excited to offer local students the opportunity to learn a new trade while still in school and possibly continue with their employment once they graduate,” said Jane Lebert, personnel director for CDI. “We look forward to offering many more such opportunities at CDI to local high school students.”
Over at Wenger, Director of Manufacturing Jeremy Thomas says the company has worked closely with several other organizations in Steele County in the efforts to develop programs for outgoing seniors to act as part-time interns in various departments, so partnering with the high school through Career Pathways and the Youth Skills Training program seemed like the next natural step.
“You don’t know what you don’t know,” Human Resources Manager Chasidy Christiansen said. “Having the opportunity to get kids exposure to critical skill sets they may be interested in or keen to learn has been a really positive thing for us through this experience and partnership.”
Oftentimes, students don’t get into manufacturing straight out of high school, nor do they explore the industry as their first career choice, according to Thomas. Allowing students an early introduction into trades and manufacturing can open their eyes to the many different jobs they can do inside the industry and develop skills for their future.
“Understanding what they want to do with their future is a key piece of this,” Thomas said. “They can be mentored in ways they wouldn’t always have access to just through a school program.”
Brian Coleman, career navigator for the Owatonna Public Schools Career Pathways program, says while the program looks different for each employer and student, the possibilities are endless.
“It’s a really exciting program for both local employers, organizations and the students who want to get their foot in the door in an industry they’re interested in,” Coleman said. “The goal has always been to create meaningful opportunities for students to learn about different industries and educate them about the many different pathways to enter into a trade or other career. The best way for students to understand what a job is like is to do it.”
Coleman has been working tirelessly with local workforce agencies, the schools and local businesses to expand the partnerships involved in the program and allowing more students to get exposure to the trades as a potential career path.