After receiving requests totaling $5.3 million, Steele County officials have chosen the businesses and nonprofits that will receive $715,000 in state COVID-19 relief funds.
The Steele County Board on Tuesday authorized County Administrator Scott Golberg to begin disbursing the grants. The county board didn't see the names of the businesses who will be receiving the grants when it approved the authorization, but Commissioner Greg Krueger abstained from the vote because someone he works with may have applied for a grant.
Commissioners applauded the staff for their work in sorting through the large number of requests.
"It's not an easy task when a lot of people are hurting," Commissioner Jim Abbe said.
The county received 164 applications for grants and 127 of them were for-profit businesses, 34 were nonprofit organizations and three were government entities, according to Ehlers, the public finance firm that assisted the county with the process. Seventy-three of the applicants were directly affected by Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders limiting or closing businesses beginning in November due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and 84 were indirectly related. Seven applicants weren't impacted by the executive orders.
Of the applicants, 104 were found to be eligible and will receive a grant, according to Ehlers. The grant amount will be determined by a four-tier priority system. Once Golberg notifies the entities that they're receiving a grant, the county will publish the list of recipients.
Applicants were found to be ineligible because they either didn't fall within the guidelines to receive a grant, didn't provide requested information by the deadline, were a government entity, weren't in operation prior to Nov. 20 or were unable to show a revenue loss year-over-year, according to Ehlers.
Of the eligible applicants, 22 were bars, restaurants and catering businesses, 14 were salons and barbers, 10 were community organizations, seven were entertainment businesses, six were retail businesses and four were fitness businesses, according to Ehlers.
The grant recipients range from having one employee to having 232 employees, with the average recipient having nine employees. The grant requests ranged from $1,220 to $552,824 and the average request was $32,144. The average revenue loss was 10% or $119,308, but the applicant with the highest loss had lost $8.8 million in revenue, according to Ehlers.
Six applicants were deemed to be the highest priority and will receive a $20,000 grant, for a total of $95,642 in grants. Those applicants were businesses directly referenced in Walz's executive orders and they haven't yet received any state or federal financial assistance, according to Ehlers.
Forty-five applicants fell into the second priority, where they were businesses directly referenced in the executive orders and they've previously received state or federal funding. Those grants were $10,000 and totaled $411,559.
Thirty-four applicants will receive $5,000 grants in the third priority category, where they were indirectly impacted by an executive order and experienced a revenue loss of at least 10%. Grants for the third priority applicants total $163,363.