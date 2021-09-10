Carol Dischinger, of Owatonna, has been named as this year’s honorary chair for the Steele County Relay for Life.
Mary Boettger, one of the organizers for the relay, said that a former chair recommended Dischinger for the position.
“The former chair said (Dischinger) is very passionate and willing to share her story and has shared with other groups,” Boettger said. “We felt that made her a good fit for the position this year.”
Dischinger was visiting her children in Idaho in 2019 when her son asked if she had leukemia. Dischinger, tired and bruised, brushed the question off, saying she simply bruised easily and it was nothing to be concerned about.
After returning home from her two-week trip, she started having persistent headaches to the point she wasn’t able to go to work. After two days of that, Dischinger went to urgent care and found that, along with the bruising on her arms and legs, she had blood blisters in her mouth and on her chest.
After some tests were completed, she was instructed to go to Rochester right away, as it was discovered the cause of her headaches was a series of brain bleeds. She was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester and was informed the following day that she did, in fact, have Leukemia, as her son suspected.
“I was shocked,” Dischinger recalled. “It felt like I didn’t have time to process, because I was sent to Methodist Hospital to begin a 44-day treatment on the Oncology floor.”
For the next eight months, Dischinger would follow a treatment plan involving being admitted for three weeks of treatment and then discharged for two weeks. During her time admitted and receiving treatment, she’d undergone several biopsies, spinal taps and chemo therapy treatments.
“Some people don’t understand what cancer can do to you mentally,” Dischinger said. “I constantly had to keep myself busy, so I wouldn’t fall into a depression. I knew I had to stay positive and pray to get through it.”
Dischinger said being admitted to the hospital during the holidays was the hardest. However, she made the most of it by making crafts to decorate her room with. The nurses and other patients on the floor loved them so much that they asked her to make snowflakes, chains, and trees for their rooms as well.
“I was delighted. The nurses and other hospital staff tracked down construction paper, tape and glue for me so I could keep crafting for everyone,” Dischinger said.
As of her last check-up appointment in July, Dischinger is nearly cancer free. She does have to take a daily medication to keep the cancer at bay, and will have to continue to take the medication for the rest of her life. She said that taking a pill with mild side effects is an even trade off.
“I am very thankful to have my health, despite the cancer,” Dischinger said. “I felt unlucky, but I don’t feel unlucky now.”
She is looking forward to celebrating an upcoming birthday with her son in Idaho and will continue to share her story of hope and perseverance, with an aim to help other people and families affected by cancer not feel so alone. As honorary chair this year, Dischinger will share her story during the event.
Anyone is welcome to attend this year on Saturday, Sept 18. Boettger said masks are not required but recommended. The location will be at the Four Seasons Building at the Steele County Fairgrounds with the silent auction and other activities taking place in the beer gardens.
New to the relay this year is the offering of a meal deal — pork sandwiches, beans, chips and water for a free will donation. The Signery from Waseca will also be there with several designs available to create a DIY sign project. There will also be bouncy houses for kids to play and plenty more.
The VFW will be hosting a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Boettger can be contacted by phone to purchase tickets and luminary bags at 507-390-5760. Additional information on the local Relay for Life can be found at SteeleCountyRelay.org.