An Owatonna man who was arrested earlier this year on an outstanding warrant from Dakota County has been formally charged in Steele County court for credit card fraud.
Steven Un, 31, was charged Thursday with felony financial transaction card fraud for using a financial transaction card without the consent of the cardholder.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department was notified by the victim on Sept. 23 that fraudulent charges were being made on his credit card. While an officer was speaking to the victim, the victim was notified on his phone that the card was currently being used as an Owatonna business. Officers responded to the business and were approximately five minutes behind the suspect, according to the report.
The victim told officers that $167.51 had been fraudulently charged to his account at three different Owatonna businesses.
Owatonna Police received video surveillance from multiple businesses and officers identified the male suspect as Un, recognizing him from previous encounters, according to court documents. One officer had interacted with Un approximately three hours after the credit card transactions and body camera footage showed Un wearing the same clothes as the male suspect in the surveillance videos.
The police report shows a handful of other transaction were attempted on the same credit card.
On Oct. 13, an officer spoke with Un over the phone and recorded a statement. According to the report, Un said he didn’t know what the officer was talking about regarding the credit card use, but that he had received the card from a friend.
Un was arrested in his home in early January on an outstanding warrant from Dakota County for counterfeiting fraud. In the Jan. 15 Just the Facts newsletter from OPD, it states Un was found hiding in a box full of clothes and blankets during a search of his home.
Un’s first court appearance in Steele County is scheduled for March 26. Un was previously convicted of felony-level simple robbery in 2016 in Rice County.
Also in Steele County court last week, 42-year-old Jamie Duane Knutson of Mankato was charged with violating a harassment restraining order within 10 years of the first of two or more previous qualified domestic violence-related offense convictions or adjudications of delinquency – a felony. According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 7 Knutson knowingly went to the victim’s place of employment to try to talk to them and remained in the parking lot until the victim left. Knutson also contacted one of the victim’s relatives to pass information along to the victim, according to the report.
An officer with the Owatonna Police Department obtained a copy of an order granting the Harassment Restraining Order, which states Knutson was to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim. The order was signed on Nov. 15, 2019 and in effect until Nov. 14, 2021.
A first appearance for Knutson is scheduled for March 4. Knutson has previously been convicted for two order for protection violations in Steele County in 2019.