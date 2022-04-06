The Owatonna High School Student Council has been making waves this year with record-breaking fundraising events, trying new things, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to making a difference in their schools and the community.
Wednesday, the OHS Student Council were notified they will be receiving the 2022 National Council of Excellence honor. Advisor Sandra Justice said members of the council had been working on the application to receive this honor for more than a month.
"The students have worked incredibly hard over the last year, planning activities and even trying new things," Justice said. "They definitely deserved this honor."
The National Council of Excellence recognizes middle and high schools across the country that demonstrate and promote a positive environment in their schools through culture, service, leadership, engagement and social growth for all students. At the high school level, councils must demonstrate the inner workings of their council for the previous year and receive a letter from an advisor approving the information provided in the application and has given approval for the award, according to Justice.
The students highlighted some of their favorite and most successful events in their application. Student Council President Lauren Thamert and Vice President Dylan Meiners agreed the cash drive for Beds for Kids in November was an event that stood out most to them.
"The cash drive for Beds for Kids raised a record-breaking amount," Thamert recalled. "It was really special for us, because members of the council got to set up the beds for the kids ourselves, and we saw how worth it the planning and stress was."
Meiners echoed Thamert's statements, adding how impressed and happy he was to see all council members' hard work and have dedication to making a difference in the community and school throughout the last year.
"It's a really cool honor," Meiners said of receiving the title. "It shows the hard work we do and all we've accomplished."
Thamert also spoke about the recent mental health awareness campaign the council opted to try for the first time this year.
"I'd heard of other schools hosting a mental health awareness week and felt the issues are sometimes danced around in our district and society," Thamert said. "It's a young concept, but we have great underclassmen that will make it a priority going forward."
Each day of the dedicated week in March had a different mental health awareness theme. The council also added clothing items with inspirational messages for sale. A portion of each sale's money was donated to the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County.
Thamert said she hopes the tradition of dedicating a week to addressing issues surrounding mental health struggles, providing awareness and resources to students who may be struggling, and taking away some of the stigma surrounding the various topics will continue long after her upcoming graduation.
In their application for the honor, the council also expanded on the success of bringing the homecoming parade back to the streets this year, despite the struggles around the COVID-19 pandemic and the usual parade route being blocked due to the downtown streetscape project.
As winners of the coveted honor, the students will receive a certificate proclaiming their achievement, recognition published on the National Student Council website and during the National Student Council Conference. Justice said they also get special access to custom student council merchandise with the honoree endorsement.