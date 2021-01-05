Starting Wednesday, Owatonna Public Schools will be offering all staff COVID-19 saliva testing every other week, as part of the continually updated Safe Learning Plan.
The COVID-19 testing is voluntary, free and will help maintain operational safety as the district returns to in-person and hybrid learning.
“It's a way for us to better maintain and understand how COVID might be impacting our staff as we move forward,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said.
Owatonna isn't alone in beginning to test its staff. Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau also mentioned at a recent school board meeting that the Medford district will be hosting biweekly salvia testing opportunities for its staff. The district will have a testing coordinator who will see the test through, maintain documentation and ensure the tests are shipped off.
As of last Thursday, the most recent 14-day COVID-19 Steele County case rate was 46.9, a significant improvement in the right direction. Steele County students are set to return to school Monday wearing masks and social distancing. A number of Owatonna students who had chosen full time distance learning last semester have decided to return to the building in their corresponding learning model, Elstad said.
Elstad also discussed vaccines for educators and school staff, a group in the phase 1b stage of vaccination distribution, and thus the next to receive vaccination.
“The best estimate I have is that sometime in mid-February, we would be asking school staff including board members as well to be vaccinated,” Elstad said of the optional vaccination.
More details on distribution will be shared when they become available, he said.
Board organizes for new year
As Zoom shuffled through the Owatonna school board members at Monday night’s organizational meeting, a new face appeared.
Deborah Bandel is the newest school board member after winning in the November election. The retired substitute paraprofessional was welcomed to the board by Chair Mark Sebring.
Also on the agenda was the reconfiguring the board committees and designating a representative for Title 1 funding among other standard designations that happen annually. Most of the board committee assignments remained the same, but a few minor switches were made, Sebring said. Bandel was added to the finance committee, maintenance negotiations committee and transportation committee. Sebring will continue as chair, Lori Weisenburger as vice chair, Jolayne Mohs as treasurer and Eric Schuster as clerk.
The board will return for an in-person meeting on Monday, Jan. 25. The meeting will be livestreamed because the public will not be allowed to physically attend.