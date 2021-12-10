Aside from the end-of-week snow day, things were a bit different the last week at the Owatonna High School.
Following a plethora of social media threats, all of which were investigated by the Owatonna Police Department, the high school implemented new security measures in an effort to ensure the safety of the students, faculty and staff. Reports of assaults allegedly committed by a student at the high school came out late last week; school leaders say that student is no longer enrolled in the district and the Steele County Attorney’s Office said a case is currently being investigated with local police.
The security enhancement, however, was directly related to comments made online that the district and police felt had to be taken seriously.
The safety measures included limited access points to the school, as well as performing bag checks upon entrance, the latter of which Superintendent Jeff Elstad said will be continuing for the foreseeable future.
“I don’t know how long the bag checks will go on, but we will proceed until we feel the immediate concern has been subdued,” Elstad said. “Let me make it clear, bag checks are taxing on students in the system … but when there are concerns, we are going to respond accordingly.”
Elstad said, even if they do stop the mandatory bag checks at the door, the staff at the high school will be “ready at any moment” to put them back in place — potentially even unannounced.
Though the bag checks could be considered annoying or stressful for students, OHS Principal Kory Kath said he has largely heard they have been well received.
“The kids are OK,” Kath said. “I have heard from numerous students that they helped bring a sense of relief. They knew we were taking everything seriously and doing our part to keep them safe.”
Though Elstad and Kath said the school is doing all they can to keep students safe and let their minds be at ease while they are in the building, there is one area the administration can do little to nothing about: social media.
“We don’t have any jurisdiction over social media, so unfortunately we are in a purely reactive mode,” Elstad said. “We can’t control anyone who has been posting on social media, and the real challenge for us is when those things bring themselves into the school. Then we are left picking up the pieces.”
In the nearly 30 years Elstad has been in the education field, he said he has never experienced anything else that brings the same level as disruption and destruction as what occurs on social media. Though he remembers his own enthrallment with social media when it first rolled out, Elstad said his feelings have changed.
“[Social media] has taken a life of its own and presents numerous challenges for schools and district,” he said. “It can be incredibly detrimental to students.”
Kath said, like most things, the reality of social media is not black and white. While there undoubtedly have been recent issues with rumors spreading via social media and cyberbullying taking place among Owatonna students, Kory said social media is now a common line of communication for youth.
“Our students use social media just as much as they use face-to-face communication,” Kath said, adding that the use of social media has only increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced schools into distance learning models. “We believe in our conversations with students that social media became their main line of communication peer-to-peer.”
Because of the dependence on this new form of communication, however, when things turn sour online, it can become a hindrance to a child’s or young adult’s day-to-day life.
“Social media absolutely has an impact on the social emotional learning in our schools,” Kath said. “When we have students posting hurtful things and spreading rumors, it automatically heightens the emotions at school and interrupts their learning throughout the day.”
Moving forward
Aside from continuing bag checks, the school will likely implement some other security measures, such as having more direct supervision in non-classroom areas, like hallways. Kath said the most important thing the district can do now is to continue to help educate students and parents about appropriate social media use.
“In conversations with parents, we are hearing that they weren’t even aware their students were part of chat groups or had a certain app or were direct messaging and sharing specific things,” Kath said. “We will be looking at and examining deeper into how we can help parents talking about their students’ use of social media — what’s OK and what is not OK.”
Kath said they are currently in the process of developing an opportunity for families to have a dialogue around how to interact with social media, the concepts around cyberbullying and more following the holiday break. For Elstad, he said building a stronger partnership with the parents will be key in helping continue to protect the kids.
“The only solution I see moving forward is as adults and parents that we continue to monitor what our kids are seeing and using [on social media],” he said. “That’s really the only way forward in a positive way.”
With hopes that the snow day on Friday will help students “reset,” Kath said he feels everyone is already on a corrective path to improve the overall environment at the school.
“Overall, there is definitely a feeling and a sentiment from our students that we’re responding to their needs and responding to what they were asking for,” Kath said. “They are safe, and they know this is a place of learning and that we will do what it takes to ensure that.”