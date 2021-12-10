Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow will continue to accumulate at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour this evening. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Storm total accumulations are expected to exceed 15 inches in parts of the southern and eastern Twin Cities Metro. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&