OWATONNA — Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of the Minnesota State system, visited Riverland Community College Tuesday to meet with student, business and community leaders on the importance of workforce development scholarships.
The Owatonna stop was one on a statewide tour of the 37-branch system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
Adenuga Atewologun, president of the college, kicked off the meeting by greeting members of the school district, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and elected officials — including State Rep. John Petersburg. Atewologun called the latter a champion of state funding for the workforce development scholarship program, which awards renewable $2,500 grants to Minnesota State students pursuing degrees in manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, health care, early childhood education and information technology
For the current school year, Riverland has given out 27 awards through legislative funding and 14 through community partners who have contributed to the fund. Janelle Koepke, Riverland’s dean of institutional advancement, told the crowd that next year additional state dollars have made it possible to offer 72 scholarships through government funding alone.
“From our foundation, those are the highest scholarships that we award,” Koepke added. “They make a significant impact for our students.”
In his speech, Malhotra also noted the relative impact that the workforce development money can have on the cost of college, pointing out that $2,500 could cover roughly half of a year’s tuition for the average full-time student. He added that scholarship recipients were also able to apply for state and federal funding, and noted that this financial aid has a disparate impact on under-resourced communities.
In terms of overall workforce development scholarship money in the system, Malhotra told the crowd that the program has grown and received increasing state funding over the years.
“It started in the last biennium, where we had $1 million and we created 400 scholarships. Then this past year, we had close to $4 million and created close to 600 scholarships. This upcoming year, we will have close to $7 million,” he explained. “This program has grown rapidly.”
The award is for applicants who are both new and returning to the Minnesota State system, and Malhotra added that the renewable funds can help keep recipients in school. The chancellor noted that 90% of scholarship awardees continue with their program into a second year, whereas this persistence rate drops by nearly a third in the general population.
While the chancellor talked in-depth about the award’s potential impact as a form of financial aid, he also called it an investment.
“They are strategic investments that the Legislature and the governor are making in the future of the state of Minnesota,” he said.
Malhotra noted that roughly 75% of current and emergent jobs in the state require some form of postsecondary credentials, and that the fields of study enabled by the workforce development scholarships are some of the highest growth areas across Minnesota
“The industry in this region has definitely been driving our enrollment, and for sure the six areas that this scholarship supports are the high-demand areas in our region,” added Barbara Embacher, Riverland’s vice president of academic and student affairs, who was also present at the event.
In discussing statewide workforce trends, Malhotra added that the state’s population was becoming more and more diverse.
“Employers will increasingly go to diverse communities for workers with postsecondary credentials,” he told the audience. “We are already embedded in those communities. That’s part of our strength.” Out of a total enrollment of roughly 240,000 system-wide, he noted that 63,000 of those were students of color.
In addition to speaking at Riverland and taking questions from area residents, Malhotra also stopped at Koda Living during his time in Steele County to tour the care facility. The chancellor met with health professionals, including a Riverland alum, and also talked with Tatiana Tate — a current student at the college, who is pursuing a degree in radiology with help from a workforce development scholarship.
In addition, Koda is also one of the five community partners who contribute to the award program, enabling the college to offer more workforce scholarships than are funded by the Legislature. According to Koepke, community contributors are able to pick which field they’d like their donation to fund a scholarship for, helping to potentially grow their own workforce.
After the visit, Malhotra headed out to Luverne for a stop at Minnesota West Community and Technical College, another institution in the statewide system. While the chancellor was touring Koda, community leaders stayed behind at Riverland to discuss and give input on the college’s strategic plan.