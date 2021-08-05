An 11-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon as a result of an ATV crash in Mower County, roughly 8 miles southeast of Blooming Prairie.
According to a press release from Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, deputies were dispatched to the 33000 block of 550th Avenue for an ATV crash involving a juvenile male. At the scene, deputies found people preforming CPR on the 11-year-old boy who was found pinned under an ATV in a waterway. Sandvik said they don't know how long the boy had been there.
Advanced lifesaving efforts were performed on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Chief Deputy Mark May, the Sheriff’s Office does not plan on releasing more additional information about the crash or the victim.
Also responding to the scene was Brownsdale Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Blooming Prairie Ambulance, Blooming Prairie Fire Department, and Mayo One Air Ambulance.