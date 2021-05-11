From early morning meetings with multilingual families to translating district letters to families late into the night, Owatonna Public Schools’ success coaches have had a busy year.
Thanks to a state Achievement and Integration grant received a few years ago, these coaches act as a liaison working between multilingual families and the district. They aim to create a sustainable and trusting relationship that benefits students, OPS families and the district.
Michelle Krell, the district's director of teaching and learning, updated the Owatonna School Board Monday about the district's success coaches, as well as other strategies the district has implemented using the grant, which expires next year.
The Owatonna school district receives the grant because it's considered by the Minnesota Department of Education as a racially isolated district, meaning that it has 20% more of a protected class of students than its adjacent school districts. However, Owatonna Public Schools is on the edge of not qualifying for another three-year cycle of the grant.
“There are six school districts identified in our area. I’m going to be honest, we're like less than a percentage away from qualifying for it,” Krell said,
That percent equals about three fewer minority students than the district needs to qualify, according to Krell.
The grant program's aim is to seek racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and aim to reduce academic disparities based on students’ racial, ethnic and economic background.
According to Krell, the district is already making moves to reach these aims. Among the most notable initiatives is the district’s use of success coaches. These coaches work as translators, student advocates and a liaison between the district and families.
“They have built these strong relationships with our families and our families trust them. So that just helps us bridge that, so that we can all work together, because we all want what's best for students," Krell said.
All success coaches have completed an intensive 40-hour training, where they learned how to translate better, provide advocacy for families and provide better translation services. This year coaches worked to support students during distance learning and connect families with timely information about district updates.
Other strategies implemented with the Achievement and Integration grant include a training program called Culturally Responsive Strategies and Equitable Practices that Krell says all high school staff will complete by next year; an education equity coordinator who coordinates the district's equity work; equity coaches in the high school; and a weeklong summer Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math enrichment program for middle school students.
Krell highlighted some high school courses that are now offered for multilingual students and students who are classified as a protected class. These courses include sheltered content classes, which allows students to develop their language skills while learning core content, for subjects such as economics, political science and early American history.
“So for instance economics and political science, that's the core content, but then we're providing access points where we're teaching students some prior knowledge, some vocabulary, utilizing strategies that are really objective based to really help students understand all of the necessary components of it,” Krell said. “So we're really providing some scaffolding or some onboarding to help students understand, so they can get the core content with that focus on language development as well.”
To further expand their strategies, the district will be offering more opportunities to multilingual and protected class students in the 2021-22 school year. New courses include a co-taught English language arts class, a sheltered content world history and a co-taught modern American history.
Even if the district doesn't qualify for the grant next year, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said district officials would like to continue offering the services currently funded by the grant. School officials would need to consider how to support services, such as success coaches, even if the district is not able to receive the grant next year.
“We have to find a sustainability plan, because our success coaches, that cannot go away,” Elstad said. “We lose our opportunity to connect with a lot of our communities within Owatonna when we lose that. Furthermore, all of the systems we put in place with the CLEAR strategies, and the co-teaching, these are things that are working for us. We have to find a way to rearrange or do what we have to do to make these pieces work.”