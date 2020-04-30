When Gabby Flemming first signed up to be an Owatonna Police Explorer, she figured it would be something fun to do while vetting the different paths her life could take.
Never did the Owatonna native imagine that four years later, at the age of 19, she would officially become a member of the OPD. Last month, Flemming was one of two new additions welcomed to the department — though she's far from being a new face in the building.
“I’ve been known around the department for a while,” said Flemming, who's been hired as a community service officer. “But now that I’m actually in it and a part of it, I really feel like I belong there. It feels right and that this is what I should be doing.”
Flemming said that during her years as an Explorer – a program designed to provide young men and women interested in law-enforcement careers with accurate career information, experience in the field and hands-on training — she was able to discover both her self-confidence and her deeply rooted passion for helping people.
“The last competition that I was at I was in a team that placed fourth in the domestic crisis scenario against 500 different explorer groups,” Flemming said, adding that she was able to work her way up to sergeant with the Explorers. “Explorers had already really boosted my confidence, but I knew then that this is what I wanted to do and could do. I really like helping people and seeing the other officers when they are helping people makes me want to be here, too.”
Last summer, Flemming joined the volunteer police reserve in Owatonna because she was determined to continue her journey with the police department as well as give back more to the community she loves. She was able to take part in ride-alongs with officers on patrol, help at different events such as the Holiday Train, and volunteer through a multitude of programs such as Toys for Tots.
“I did as much volunteering as I could, I signed up for literally anything available,” Flemming said. “This town means a lot to me and the more I am involved, the more I know it is my home and I don’t want to leave.”
In the beginning of April, Flemming received her community service officer certification and officially became an Owatonna Police Department staff member. She said that the accomplishment felt surreal at first, but that she’s also never been so sure of anything.
“Everything now is very hands on, which is how I learn,” Flemming said. “We as CSOs are in charge of the animal shelter, we help with park checks, businesses checks, downtown parking – really we are just helping any way that we can to make sure our officers aren’t overloaded.”
Flemming is currently attending school through Riverland College for law enforcement and slated to graduate in the fall. She said that she plans to continue working toward a bachelor’s degree and further her career with the department.
“My goal is to work up from patrol to maybe a detective,” Flemming said of her aspirations. “I’ve always wanted to be in the child protective service aspect or some kind of human relations, but either way I know I want to be in Owatonna.”
As a word of advice for teenagers who were maybe like Flemming herself — unsure of what direction in life they wanted to go — Flemming strongly recommends giving the Owatonna Police Explorers program a try.
“It has changed my life in so many way, I could never thank the advisors enough,” Flemming said. “I was just trying to figure out what I wanted to do and I would not have it any other way now. They make you feel special and that you can do something to make a difference.”
The Owatonna Police Department also welcomed Jeremy Katz as a new police officer in April. Katz, who is originally from northern Minnesota, is a graduate of St. John’s University – Collegeville and has previous experience working as a security office in a north metro hospital.