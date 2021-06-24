A Waseca woman currently serving four years at the Minnesota Correction Facility – Shakopee for multiple convictions, including stealing a vehicle with a child in the backseat outside the Owatonna Public Library, has been sentenced in three additional, separate drug-related cases in Waseca County Court.
Emilie Kay Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty on April 27 to second-degree drug sale in a school zone and third-degree drug sale in two of the cases, both resulting in felony convictions. In a third case, Perkins pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer a false name. In that case, two felony fifth-degree drug possession charges and one petty misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed per the plea agreement.
Judge Carol Hanks sentenced Perkins on Thursday to 57 months in state prison for the two felony convictions to be served concurrently with the cases she is currently serving a total of four years in prison for. The new sentences total 9 ½ years. Hanks also sentenced Perkins to local confinement at the Waseca County Jail for one year. Perkins has 353 days credit for time served in all three cases. The local confinement is to be served concurrent with the state prison time.
According to the criminal complaints, on March 13, 2020, a confidential informant contacted an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit stating they could purchase methamphetamine from Perkins. Agents witnessed Perkins complete a hand-to-hand transaction in Waseca and the substance field tested positive for meth, weighing a total of 8.6 grams with packaging.
On June 3 an agent with SCDIU was contacted by a confidential informant that Perkins was selling black tar heroin in Waseca. Agents observed Perkins complete a hand-to-hand transaction in between the Waseca Public Schools and Team Academy. The substance field tested positive for heroin and weighed a total of 2.8 grams with packaging.
On July 7, a Waseca officer initiated a routine traffic stop of a vehicle that Perkins was riding passenger in. At the time, Perkins had numerous active warrants – including the incident involving the stolen car with the child inside in Owatonna – and she denied her identity to the officer.
Perkins has six prior controlled substance crime convictions dating back to March 2016 and the most recent in December 2021. Counties she has been convicted in include Steele, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Scott, Hennepin, and Redwood.