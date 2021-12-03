Between the music, the laughter, the excitement and the lights — the streets of downtown Owatonna were truly alive Thursday night.
The annual Holiday Lighted Parade returned with a bang after taking a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, which organizes the event every year the Thursday after Thanksgiving, said they estimate roughly 4,000 people showed up to watch more than 70 floats parade through downtown.
Following the parade, the large crowd gathered in Central Park for the annual lighting of the park. This year, Tom Brick of Owatonna Shoe, along with his wife and two of their grandchildren, led the countdown, which roared across the city as the entire crowd chanted with them.
Brick also awarded Above and Beyond Abilities with the award for the best float, a new tradition that began in 2019. Above and Beyond Abilities wowed the crowd with their “Frozen” themed float, including a performance by Queen Elsa, a giant snow flurry and Olaf dancing throughout the crowd.
The night ended with the traditional performance of the Owatonna High School Carolers in the Central Park bandshell.