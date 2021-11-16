Owatonna is buzzing with excitement for the return of the Holiday Lighted Parade after a hiatus due to COVID-19.
Many are wondering what the fate of the route will be due to the construction happening downtown. Julia Seykora, events director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, has been assured that Cedar Avenue will be open and the route will be business as usual.
The route will go from North Cedar Avenue to Central Park, then around the park and on to West Park Square. Seykora said there is a contingency plan in the event the usual route does not work out.
What started out as a small event has been growing each year and gaining popularity as time goes on, said Seykora, adding there was “no question” the parade would happen this year with no COVID-19 restrictions.
“Weather has never hindered people from wanting to come out,” Seykora said. “The parade seems to be something people really love and the excitement is palpable.”
Seykora, who has lived in Owatonna for eight years, is no stranger to the fun of the parade. Each year she has participated in the parade, whether it be with her husband, Ryan, and the Owatonna Fire Department or with the Owatonna Country Club.
The last parade took place in 2019 with more than 70 entries in the parade and over 2,500 spectators. According to Seykora, she has received roughly 45 entries so far, but anticipates more before the application closing date of Nov. 24.
“We’d like to see closer to 70 entries like in years past,” Seykora said. “We’re making that final push to get people to sign up.”
The businesses downtown are excited for the return of the parade as well. Char Esch, owner of Central Park Coffee, said it will be great to see people coming together again downtown.
“We love this tradition and will be happy to see downtown lit up to kick off the Christmas season,” Esch said.
Central Park Coffee, along with several other downtown businesses, plan to open their doors later than usual to accommodate the crowds.
A new tradition was started for the parade in 2019 with a trophy for the best parade entry. Tom Brick of Owatonna Shoe and his staff will be heading up the program following the parade at Central Park and acting as judges for the contest.
In years past, the parade has acted as a fundraiser for the MainStreet Projects, but this year Seykora says the $25 entry fee to the parade will go toward the lights and decorations that will be seen around Central Park.
The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2. Line-up for participants will begin at 5 p.m. on Front Street, with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be the last entry in the line and the program featuring the contest winner and carolers will start shortly after the parade concludes. Cookies and apple cider will be available at the park courtesy of Remax, and burn barrels will be lit throughout to keep people nice and warm.