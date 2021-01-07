Rice County Attorney John Fossum plans to ask that a local teen charged late last month with criminal vehicular homicide be tried as an adult.
Robyn Lee Lysne, 17, of Warsaw, was charged Dec. 30 in connection with the Dec. 22 death of of 18-year-old Travis Van Houdt, of Waterville. Lynse reportedly consumed more than a bottle of wine before getting into the car with Van Houdt to drive him home. The car reportedly crashed in southwestern Rice County shortly before 6 a.m. Dec. 22. Van Houdt was mortally wounded after being ejected from the vehicle. He died later that day.
According to court documents, Lysne told officers at the scene that she was wearing her seat belt, but that Van Houdt, a senior at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School, was not.
State law forbids anyone under 21 to drive after consuming even a drop of alcohol.
Court documents state Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an injury collision near 230th St. W and Iona Avenue, 2½ miles northwest of Morristown in Morristown Township A heavily damaged Volkswagen Jetta Lysne was driving was found in the ditch on the north side of Iona, west of 230th Street.
Lysne was reportedly arrested at the scene and taken to District One Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and so a blood sample could be taken. She was later released to a parent.
Investigators have reportedly determined the vehicle was traveling west on 230th Street. It's believed that the Volkswagen did not follow a curve in the road and continued to travel straight off the roadway, past a stop sign.
“The vehicle drove across a driveway approach, then went airborne across a small creek crossing and hit the ditch embankment head on,” court documents state. “It appeared the vehicle continued in the ditch embankment toward 230th Street and then rolled once, landing on its wheels.”
A deputy reportedly detected “a strong and distinct odor” of alcohol from Lysne, who allegedly made several statements alluding to the fatal crash and reported drinking a bottle of wine by herself and then splitting another bottle with Van Houdt prior to the incident. She reportedly said the emergency brake didn’t work on the vehicle, adding that she was traveling approximately 70 mph at the time of the crash.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 4.