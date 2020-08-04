The ongoing public health pandemic may have interrupted the normal flow of things, but as theatre folk would say, “The show must go on!” So, despite the postponement of a big 55th anniversary celebration for the Little Theatre of Owatonna, the performance organization will still induct a new class to its Hall of Fame.
The 2020 inductees are Brenda Hager, Todd Hall, Jeffrey Jackson, Naomi Jirele, Deb Seath, Kevin Steinbauer, Dianne Suarez, Glenice Swenson, Drew Whitehead, Bill Wood and Gail Zollner. Jerry Shore will be inducted posthumously. The nominees were presented to the LTO Board after the Hall of Fame committee deliberated and discussed the list, including the names of many other friends of the theatre.
“That’s a nice problem for us,” said Ray Lacina with the Hall of Fame committee and past LTO board member. “We have so many people that are involved, but we have to be somewhat selective so that the honor can still be meaningful.”
The LTO Hall of Fame first set in motion in 1995 as a way to celebrate the theatre’s 30th anniversary. The first year of inductees, which included an impressive list of 44 people, took place in 1996, with the future inductions occurring on every five-year milestone anniversary for the theatre. The 2020 nominees will be joining the current 94 members of the Hall of Fame.
“It’s all based on what people have done in the theatre, so it’s not just actors and directors but also people behind the scenes,” Lacina said. “There’s a lot of hours being put in by people who are helping with various parts. If you ever look at a program, it’s just full of names of people who have worked to put on one play together. It’s amazing.”
Lacina said a good example of important work done behind the scenes is Jerry Shore, who is being honored posthumously with the nomination for his work in sets, sculpture work and painting, and as a crew member.
“His contributions were enormous,” Lacina said. “We would build staging and props that you wouldn’t believe. When we did "Singin’ in the Rain" he devised a system on stage where he created continuous rain with real water that would circulate in such a way for as long as you wanted it to rain. He had an eye for art and just loved what he did.”
Shore died in June.
Though recognizing those who worked behind the scenes is an important factor of the Hall of Fame, Lacina said that actors who frequented the stage are also both considered and selected to be inducted. He said that Jeffrey Jackson is a notable name both as a director and actor, affectionately remembering their time sharing the stage in the LTO production of "The Music Man" when Jackson played the lead, Harold Hill.
“I will always remember my time on stage with him during that production not only because it’s a very fun musical, but our director at the time Sarah Foreman passed suddenly passed away,” Lacina said. “It was very surreal to witness how every person, no matter how they were involved and especially Jeffrey, were touched and very saddened by her death, but we had to put on the performances.
“You would never have known being in the audience that we were all heartbroken on stage,” Lacina continued. “But we all felt it was what Sarah would have wanted, for us to carry on the high-quality performance that she would have demanded. She would have been very proud.”
Lacina said it is also fun to see people inducted into the Hall of Fame who had never done much in the world of theatre prior to their experience with LTO, saying that they got hooked and never left.
“Brenda Hager is one of those who once she got involved she totally immersed herself in the Theatre,” Lacina said. “There is hardly a performance that she isn’t involved in. Even If some of her jobs aren’t big or heavy, she does them all with vigor and with her heart and soul. The more she does, the more she wants to do.”
Lacina said that each and every nominee this year has more than earned their place in the Hall of Fame, and added that LTO has many others to consider in the coming years.
The 2020 LTO Hall of Fame nominees will be inducted during the upcoming annual meeting.