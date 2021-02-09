The 71st annual Sleigh and Cutter committee has chosen to postpone the parade and fireworks due to the cold weather expected this weekend.
With the Waseca festival in full swing, this is a quick change that the committee felt was a necessary, but difficult decision.
The parade and fireworks will now be take place on Saturday, Feb. 27. The parade will still start at noon at the Waseca County Fairgrounds and continue down State Street in Waseca.
Each year the parade highlights numerous breeds of horses with different units being pulled behind them. Other attractions include the Law Enforcement Memorial Association, pageant title holders, Cannon Old West Society and other units.
Following the parade on Feb. 27, the reveal of Frosty will take place at the Waseca County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. along with the medallion winner, Brian Spencer, receiving the medallion prize.
The Kruger Memorial Race is returning this year and will take place on Feb. 27 as well, with more details coming.
The night will conclude with a large fireworks display with the theme of Better Days Ahead that will be launched over Clear Lake, northeast of the Boat House after sunset.
Other events planned in the coming weeks will continue forward as planned.
Charm on the Farm at Farmamerica kicked off this year’s celebration on Jan. 23 and a second Charm on the Farm event is slated for Feb. 20. The event is filled with winter activities like snowshoeing, horse wagon rides and snow painting.
Ice sculpting will continue as planned Feb. 10-12. The sculpture is created outside of the Public Safety building in Waseca and the sculpture this year is a dedication to all of the frontline workers who worked and continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve seen a drawing and it’s going to be really really nice,” Sleigh and Cutter organizer Ken Borgmann said.
A bean bag tournament will take place on Friday, Feb. 12 at The Mill Event Center in Waseca.
The Curling Bonspiel will continue as originally scheduled starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 on the ice in front of the Boat House Grill and Bar.
The Flags for Vets-Ruck of Hope will start from the American Legion with a short program and pancakes before the walk starts on Sunday, Feb. 14.