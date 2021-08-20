The Owatonna Historical Society Museum has big plans for the future.
The museum currently houses an outfit worn by music superstar, Beyonce during her 2007 World Tour. Kellen Hinrichsen, executive director of the museum, hopes to dedicate a small exhibit to the designer of the piece and Owatonna native, Scott Nylund. The exhibit will ideally set for 2023 or 2024 and will feature the Beyonce outfit, as well as a collection of over 200 illustrations drawn by Nylund over the years.
Acquiring the illustrations isn’t set in stone yet, but Hinrichsen said he believes the exhibit could draw a younger demographic in to enjoy more modern history.
“I would love to do an exhibit about his work and his influence in fashion,” said Hinrichsen.
Nylund began sketching when he was about 12-years-old. He dedicates much of his early success to the support provided from all around the Owatonna community.
“When I was doing a fashion show while attending Luther College, Gwen from Salon Eclipse was kind enough to bring her team down to do hair on all of the models for the show,” Nylund said. “When I was growing up the community was very supportive and I appreciate it. It was very meaningful.”
After graduating from Luther College in Iowa with a degree in art, Nylund moved on to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York where he made his new home and went on to dressing Beyonce.
However, there is much more to Nylund than simply being a fashion designer for Beyonce.
After parting ways with the megastar and her fashion companies, Nylund went on a soul-searching mission to South America. This month-long trip was, in part, to meet a young lady who he calls “Baby Norma” after he had donated funds towards an operation that she desperately needed.
After spending time in Ecuador and Peru, Nylund felt inspired to take his career in a different direction.
“I spent so much time learning about the culture and the issues these people were facing, I decided I wanted to get involved and to help in whatever way I could,” Nylund said. “I started doing research and that’s when I found Nina Gualinga.”
Gualinga is an Ecuadorian environmentalist and activist and the duo decided to bring fashion and activism together. Four years ago, he began sketching some design ideas and last year he finished a red dress with the help of Gualinga and a group of women from different communities in South America called Mujeres Amazonicas, or Amazon Women.
The red dress features over a dozen of embellishments that were hand-beaded by the women of Mujeres Amazonicas.
“The point of the dress is to bring light to the women of that region and what they are creating,” Nylund said. “By fusing these beaded pieces with fashion, Nina – who is indigenous to that area and created that group – and I are able to bring awareness to the missing and murdered indigenous women, which is a big movement.”
Nylund hopes to create more pieces in collaboration with Gualinga and the Mujeres Amazonicas, but said so far the timing simply hasn’t been right.
He’s developed a passion for advocating for environmental and social issues, as well as being an inspiration to young artists.
“Focus on your art. It will grow and change with you,” Nylund offered as advice to aspiring young artists.
Nylund is now working with a fashion company that better aligns with his values of being environmentally friendly.