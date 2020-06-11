While the Faribault Aquatic Center may be closed for the summer, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to revive one classic summer tradition.
Parks and Rec Director Paul Peanasky announced at Tuesday night’s Council meeting that the Concerts in the Park outdoor concert series would begin this year on June 18. With 10 concerts scheduled from then through August, this year’s season will be nearly as long as normal.
The concert series, supported by the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council, traces its origins back to the 1800s. In 2018, the city added a special 11th concert at River Bend to help the park commemorate its 40th anniversary — and that quickly became a hit, too.
The city’s outdoor movie program, Movies in the Park is also set to make a comeback though dates are yet to be decided. For both programs, attendance will be strictly limited to 250 people, with masks highly recommended but not mandatory.
Patrons will also be expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines. One band had to cancel because they were unable to commit to maintaining social distancing. To ensure a full schedule, the Lakelanders Barbershop concert previously scheduled for June 11 was moved to July 2.
With Lakelanders now third in the concert series, Gold Star Band is now set to kick off the series on the 18th. The Mankato-area band is traditionally a fan favorite, offering a mix of classic country, rock music and timeless hits from the 1950s and 1960s.
In total, the band has more than 200 years of musical experience, with Brenda Kopischke and Lynda Kiesler on vocals, Howard Mock, Gary Pfeiffer and Frank Howard on guitar, and Brian Jentges on drums.
The band even features two members of the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. Mock was inducted for his work with “Sandra Lee and the Velvets,” a classic country and rock band, while Jentges was inducted as a member of the Shaw Band, a ballroom band that dates back to 1969.
Mock, who has also served as owner and operator of Rhapsody Music in Mankato since opening it in 1985 said that in a normal year, the band would have played a number of events throughout the region by this time, from weddings to fairs to festivals.
Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, this will be the band’s first concert of the season. Mock said it will make an enjoyable opener for the band, which always appreciates the atmosphere at Central Park.
“The people in Faribault are lucky to have a park like that,” he said. “Mankato is three times bigger than Faribault, and they don’t have a good setup to host bands in a park.”
Mock said that the band's crowd-pleasing hits are often accompanied with plenty of audience interaction. This year’s concert will be much different, but Mock said audience interaction will continue — just from a distance.
To help calm the nerves of residents shaken by the global pandemic, accompanying economic slowdown and outbreak of protests, Mock said the band will feature several patriotic tunes alongside its traditional repertoire.
Most of all, Mock said he hopes the band’s music will help city residents to enjoy a little bit of mirth amid a difficult and chaotic time. After the concert is over, he said the band plans to continue its tradition of enjoying the simple treat of a root beer float at Faribault’s A&W.
“I think the people need something to help them lighten up a bit, to provide some moments of happiness,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to relieve some of the tension.”