For alumni and former faculty members of Pillsbury Baptist Bible College and their families, this weekend was a time to reminisce.
"From everything I have heard, it was loved by everybody," said Pastor Loren Bjokne, director of the reunion. "I have not heard a negative thing from anyone."
Roger Byrd, who graduated from the college in 1971, echoed Bjokne's appraisal.
“I was so excited,” Byrd said. “I got to touch base with a lot of people, some of whom I hadn’t seen since I graduated 50 years ago.”
The reunion, which drew hundreds of people associated with the Baptist college back to Owatonna for the weekend, ran from early in the afternoon Friday until late in the afternoon Saturday. From campus tours, drama and singing to poring over old photographs with fellow classmates, the event gave attendees a chance to revisit their years at Pillsbury.
“We had people at the reunion that were 90 years old, down to the younger ones, and our old staff members were there in their 80s,” Byrd said. “That was fun to see them.”
Byrd especially enjoyed singing in the alumni choir with about 40 participants at the reunion, a throwback to an activity he enjoyed throughout college. An offensive lineman when he was in high school, Byrd quit football when he went to college, because he didn’t feel he was big enough to play effectively at the college level. In its place, he took up music, playing an instrument in addition to singing.
“Now, I’ve directed choirs,” Byrd said. “I’m 72 years old and I still play my trombone in my church’s orchestra.”
In terms of Pillsbury’s influence on the lives of those who were involved with the college, former Pillsbury girls volleyball and basketball coach Melanee Halstead also had strong opinions about the reunion.
“It hit every gamut of influence in my life,” Halstead said, “whether it was people influencing me, or my ability to influence people through Christ. And then the fact that we were able to actually do it on the campus … you go back and see places where you had so many memories.”
Pillsbury's storied history
Active in Owatonna from 1957 until 2008, Pillsbury Baptist Bible College was an Independent fundamentalist Baptist college that offered four-year bachelor's degrees in Bible studies. Five of its campus buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987 under the name "Pillsbury Academy Campus Historic District," due to its local significance as Minnesota's only 19th-century Baptist institution of higher education.
After closing in 2008, the campus sat vacant until April 2014, when Florida entrepreneur Vonda White purchased it. It reopened that summer as Camp Pillsbury, a performing arts summer camp. A year later, CHOICE Technical Academy, a public charter school for students grades 7-12, opened on the campus.
Despite those changes, Bjokne said, the renovation done on the campus left things architecturally mostly as they were.
"It hasn't changed that much," he said. "One of the things that was cool was the memories of the way it was (matching how it looked at the reunion)."
A coach at Pillsbury from 1999 until 2008, Halstead said the reunion reminded her of how she questioned God at the beginning as to her purpose for being there. She had come from Florida to fill the position, having been recommended by a women’s volleyball coach from another college. Used to tropical weather, the first Minnesota winter was not easy for her, but she persevered.
“I learned to love Pillsbury and what it stood for,” Halstead said. “Had Pillsbury not closed, I’d probably still be in Owatonna.”
Back in central Florida now, Halstead works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an international nonprofit at which she uses athletics “to share the gospel with coaches and athletes.”
Like Halstead, Byrd also traveled across the country to attend the reunion, in his case from Tennessee. Having worked for Accelerated Christian Education, helping to design curricula for Christian schools, Byrd said that the Bible training he received as an undergraduate at Pillsbury has been crucial to his career.
More than just career development, though, Pillsbury allowed him to develop as a person. Growing up a preacher’s son, Byrd said the kids he grew up with didn’t always feel at ease socializing with him. It was in college that he was able to form deeper friendships, many of which he still enjoys.
“It gave me an opportunity to mature and become more confident in myself,” he said.
After hearing from attendees who are interested in having another Pillsbury reunion sometime in the future, Bjokne said it would certainly be possible. It took a year of planning to get everything together for the weekend, he said, but now that they have everybody's names and email addresses, it might not be so difficult to do again. The only problem would be organizing an aging group of people.
"The presidents would be too old to come," he said.