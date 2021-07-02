This week, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Darian Margaret Bohlman-Reyna and Andrew Michael Wilson.
Bohlman-Reyna, 28, is wanted for fifth-degree drugs. She is 5' 2", weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Wilson, 33, is wanted for financial card fraud. He is 6' 7" and weighs 300 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information on either of these people should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.
This Faribault Police Department is looking for Darnell Conley and Chad Lundgren.
Conley, 33, is the subject of arrest warrants in Rice, Hennepin and Cottonwood counties for offenses including give a peace officer false name, stalking, and no proof of insurance. Conley is 6’0” tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Lundgren, 50, is wanted for failing to report to the jail after being sentenced for driving while impaired. He is 6’1” tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair
Anyone with information about Conley or Lundgren is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334- 4305.