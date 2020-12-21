City officials have briefly announced a potential annexation for a prospective Dollar General store in Blooming Prairie.
Blooming Prairie City Administrator Andrew Langholz informed the city council that Dollar General is looking to annex some land into the city limits.
“We’ve looked at that process moving forward, obviously we don’t have anything to work on now, but they have made a formal request,” Langholz said.
Dollar General is looking to purchase land on the corner of State Highway 30 and Highway 218 North, just north of the Vet Clinic. The corporation is hoping to annex about 1.43 acres of that land into the city.
According to Langholz, Dollar General typically leaves it to the determination of the city as to whether or not to be annexed in. However, the part of the property where they are potentially building covers two parcels, one of which is in the city limits and the other part is in Blooming Prairie Township. Langholz said he will be in talks with the township regarding the topic. It is the section in the township which would need to be annexed into the city.
The council has discussed providing city services, such as the Blooming Prairie Police Department, to Dollar General, but the store would need to provide its own septic service.
The annexation process does take some time and the store has quite a few steps to go through on its end before any action can happen at the city level, according to Langholz. There is currently no construction with no solid plans as of yet. Langholz has not received any timeline from Dollar General and the Blooming Prairie City Council hasn't voted on anything regarding the project.