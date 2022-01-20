...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Strangulation case dismissed by County Attorney's Office
Charges against an Owatonna man who was accused of strangling a woman and preventing her from calling 911 in August 2020 have been dropped and the case has been dismissed, according to court documents.
Ralph Wayne Clark, 30, was charged Aug. 16, 2020, with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He had also being charged with interfering with a 911 call, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor-level domestic assault.
On Dec. 8, however, the Steele County Attorney’s Office dismissed the case, citing an essential witness was “no longer being cooperative.”
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded to a residence at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2020, for a report of a physical domestic. Dispatch had advised the responding officer the caller was losing consciousness and the door was unlocked. The police allegedly found the victim unresponsive on the floor, but the victim came to.
The victim reportedly told police she had been in a verbal argument with Clark when he began stomping on her stomach and pressing his forearm against her throat. The victim said when she tried to dial 911, Clark smashed the phone against the counter before leaving the residence, according to the report.