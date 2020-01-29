BLOOMING PRAIRIE — With its Fourth of July parade on the line, the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce has put out a call for volunteers who would be willing to help organize the annual tradition.
A Facebook post issued Monday afternoon explained that Karen Fouarge, the chair of the parade, would be stepping down from the event and that the event is in need of one or more people to replace her. In a subsequent interview, chamber director Becky Noble explained that Fouarge would be staying on this coming summer in order to train the next chair in, but in 2021, she will be done.
According to Noble, no one came to an organizational meeting Monday night to voice interest in assuming the event. So far, she said she’s gotten a couple calls from those who would like to help in some capacity, but no one willing to step into the role of parade chair since the notice went out earlier this week.
Fouarge is the second event organizer who has stepped down within the last few years, after having run the parade on and off for nearly a decade combined. Its overall chair, Nick Schiefert, resigned recently as well. Now, there are chairs of the parade, vendors and activities but no higher-up. While ideally both positions would ultimately be filled, Noble said bringing in someone to organize the parade is currently the chamber’s main goal.
“We really need to find somebody for the parade. That’s our main concern this year,” she explained. “The Fourth of July celebration would not be anything without that parade, that’s what people come to town to see.”
‘That’s their big memory’
Having been a tradition for over 40 years, the “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” festivity typically brings between 20,000 and 30,000 people to town. When asked about the regional draw, Noble explained that Austin and Stewartville also have parades on July 4, at different times, so both marchers and spectators often make the rounds.
In addition, she added that the celebration — which will take place July 3 and 4 this year, with the parade falling on the holiday itself — has become a cherished tradition for former Blossoms who come back to visit their hometown for the special event.
“We have a lot of people who have class reunions around that time, and like to come and run into people. They maybe come back as a family,” explained Noble. “That’s their big memory of their childhood growing up.”
Before she was working behind the scenes, Fouarge would also take her kids to go and watch the parade. When her father-in-law, a longtime volunteer, asked her if she’d take over running the operation, she agreed.
“The first year, it was scary, but I had a lot of help along the way,” she recalled. “Afterward, you get in the groove of it.”
Getting to know the acts
With many returning acts and business partnerships, Fouarge said most things fall into place easily year-to-year.
“A lot of people know it’s coming up, so you just have to call them and verify,” she explained. “I have a timeline all done up of what I do. It may seem like a lot — and it is a lot, but it’s not that hard of work.”
After sending out applications to return entrants in February, Fouarge said it’s typically around April that new participants will start calling.
“You get their address and send them an application,” she explained. “Then in the middle of June, you line up the parade and start gathering the help you need for that day.”
On July 4, Fouarge said the new chairperson will need to get an early start — putting up “no parking” signs, opening the registration table around 9 a.m. and helping the units get situated. Afterward, the parade starts at 2:30 p.m. and she said, “It all falls into line and after the parade, you gather up your stuff and basically come home.”
On July 3, the first of the two-day festival, she added that she typically gets to relax and participate in the celebration — one perk of helping exclusively with the parade. In addition, she said getting to meet new people was one of the biggest rewards of the job.
“You get to meet quite a few new people, because in a small town, most of the units are from out of town. A lot of times people call, and you could spend 15 to 20 minutes just talking to them on the phone,” said Fouarge, adding that she’s always excited to see the new acts in person at the event.
When it comes to the inevitable handful of difficult interactions, she noted, “You’ve got to be somebody who won’t take it to heart, let it roll off your back and know that you’re a volunteer.”
Making it a team effort
Other than the ability to work with people and an enthusiasm for the parade, Fouarge joked that the only other requirement was a working cellular device. Noble also noted that multiple people can take over organizing the parade, explaining that it can be something for friends to do together.
“If you have a group of people or friends that will help you, then it doesn’t seem like such a big thing to take on,” added Fouarge. “I hope somebody does step up. It’s not that difficult as long as you have a phone that works.”
For her part, she’s looking forward to sitting back, relaxing and being a grandma after this year’s celebration, although her personal phone will still be in service.
“I’ve told many people that I’ll be there if they have any questions. If you need me, you’ve got my phone number. You can call me day of,” said Fouarge.
“If somebody wouldn’t mind giving up their Fourth of July until after the parade, until 4 p.m., she can teach them very easily how to do it,” added Noble, “and I think she’s done a great job of putting it together.”
Anyone interested in filling the role of parade chair can call the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce at 507-583-4472.