With Gov. Tim Walz’s mask mandate set to commence at midnight on Friday, chambers of commerce across the state have been tasked with distributing millions of free masks to businesses.
Walz announced the mask mandate Wednesday, shortly after the legislature’s special session ended. Once it’s in place, Minnesota will join some 30 states that have already enacted similar mandates.
According to Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Director Nort Johnson, masks will be funded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED will collaborate with the Minnesota Department of Health to distribute the masks.
Johnson was caught off guard by the governor’s announcement. The chamber president said he received no advance notice that chambers would play such a larger role in mask distribution, only learning about it when the governor announced it at his press conference.
Each county in the state will receive a proportional share of the 4 million masks available, distributed to its largest Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has a responsibility to distribute those masks to other businesses and, if applicable, smaller chambers within the county.
While the mask mandate will effectively go into place on Saturday, masks won’t arrive at local chambers until Monday. Nonetheless, Johnson said the phones have been “ringing off the hook” with businesses and even individuals interested in getting free masks.
“We’ve been answering the phone all morning and have even had people stopping by the office for masks,” he said.
Johnson said that Rice County will receive 38,000 masks. According to his calculations, that breaks down to 24 masks per business. The Faribault Chamber will collaborate with the Northfield Area Chamber and the Lonsdale Chamber to distribute the masks.
Owatonna Chamber President Brad Meier said that Steele County will receive 30,000 masks. He said that chamber is still working out exactly how the masks will be distributed, and the Blooming Prairie Chamber will be a partner.
Brad Olson, who owns the Kernel Restaurant in Owatonna, was one of many business owners to reach out to the chamber after the mask distribution plan was announced. Olson said that he expects to be giving out plenty of masks to customers in the coming weeks and months.
Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst expressed optimism that the new order will succeed in reducing the spread of COVID-19. While Minnesota has fared better than some states, the number of cases has continued to steadily climb.
“The intent of the order is to balance public health needs as well as business needs,” Purfeerst said. “There have been instances in other states where states have had to dial back on reopening… (here in Minnesota) we want to see our businesses continue to be open and serve the public.”
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, who serves as president of the Minnesota Sheriffs Association, said he hopes the mandate will help to achieve more voluntary compliance, particularly with the support of local businesses.
“We won’t be arresting people if they aren’t wearing it,” he said. “I’d like to think by now that everybody would have one.”
Defying the mask order constitutes a petty misdemeanor, which can leave one subject to citations and fines. However, the governor said that he hopes law enforcement will have enough masks to hand out to those who don’t have one.
Not everyone is enthused about the governor’s mask mandate. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, argued that the mandate constitutes a “one size fits all” approach that will put an unnecessary burden on rural communities.
State Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, first called for a mask mandate weeks ago and said he is pleased to finally see it enacted. Lippert said that while some rural counties may not have a ton of cases yet, others have been hit hard and the virus can spread fast.
“I think this is a simple thing we can do to care for one another and protect local businesses,” he said. “The evidence on masks is very clear, and that this has to be a key part of our strategy.”
The mask mandate is set to last until the expiration of the Peacetime Emergency, which can be extended by the governor for 30 day periods indefinitely so long as both houses of the state legislature don’t act to end it. Each time he extends the order, the governor is legally required to call legislators into session to give them an opportunity to object. The Republican-controlled State Senate has repeatedly passed bills to end the emergency, but they’ve been blocked by the DFL-controlled House.
The governor had expressed interest in implementing a mask mandate weeks ago, but held off in hopes of achieving buy-in from Republican leaders. That never came, and the mandate was condemned by Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and other Republicans.