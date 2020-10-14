A year-long discussion over the reconstruction of Medford's Main Street has a more concrete direction as Steele County and Medford continue to evaluate the $2.7 million project, slated to occur next year.
The Steele County Board approved, in a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, a letter to Medford stating that the county's funding for the project is contingent on including a continuous two-way left turn lane on the street, also known as County State Aid Highway 45. The county is funding 75% of the cost on all state-aid eligible items, with the remaining 25% of the cost falling on the city.
The Medford City Council requested last month that the county take an official position on the continuous left turn lane and county Engineer Greg Ilkka said on Tuesday that the county's position hasn't changed. Research shows that two-way left turn lanes can mitigate high crash rates and including it in the project is in the interest of drivers and to provide safety and access to residents in the area. Ilkka confirmed that the continuous two-way left turn lane will not impact the cost of the project.
Commissioner James Brady was the sole opposition in the county board's vote, saying he wasn't going to force something on Medford.
“If it’s mandated by the state in order to get state aid that’s one thing, but I don’t want to force something on the local elected people of Medford – I want them to decide," Brady said.
Brady, whose district encompasses the city of Medford, said he believes the Medford City Council should decide on the design, even with safety measures that come into play with having the continuous left turn lane. He added that the reality is that Medford normally “reacts” to accidents instead of be proactive, noting the placement of stop signs after a crash, and that it’s simply the way it’s been done in the small town.
“That’s the wrong way to do it,” Commissioner Greg Krueger replied.
Krueger said Medford needs to come to a community consensus about what needs to be done for the reconstruction. He said he hopes the county board's letter will move the process along and applauded Ilkka for considering road safety for Medford residents today and decades from now.
“In the future there is going to be more traffic on that road,” Krueger said. “They are putting in a huge development right now that’s going to cause a lot more traffic even though it doesn’t come out right on that road – it’s going to be using that road."
Commissioner Rick Gnemi agreed with Krueger that the letter will be used as a way to “move them along” with the decision-making process, and Commissioner Jim Abbe added that in this situation it appears the city council is looking for direction from the county so it can do exactly that.
“It says it has been agreed to by the highway department and the city and now in the 11th hour there is a change of heart,” Abbe said. “I don’t think we would take a position unless they ask and they have point-blanked asked for a position.”
Commissioner John Glynn said he has received many calls from Medford residents and he understands they are concerned about their property taxes increasing with the project, but he believes those concerns cannot supersede public safety.
“I have been told a number of times that there has not been an accident in that area for as long as anyone can remember,” Glynn said. “But that is not a reason not to take the safest approach. We do not want that to be on our consciousness in something happens.”
Discussions about the project have been taking place between the county Engineering Department and the Medford City Council since 2019 and a design that included that continuous left turn lane had been agreed upon by the two entities. However, the project came to a halt after the city council heard from residents that it was too expensive.
“City council went back and looked at a few things, looking at if they replace the water main and if so do they do a full reconstruction or just do a mill and overlay project. They still haven’t made that decision," Ilkka said.