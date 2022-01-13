...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with
the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along
and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through
western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall
rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the
Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could
locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of
lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and
western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of
the watch area to the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Man charged with 7 felonies for alleged years long sexual assault of woman
An Owatonna man is facing several felony charges after it was reported that he had allegedly been sexually assaulting a woman in her sleep over a five-year timeframe.
Zachary John-Michael Haessig, 31, was charged by summons Wednesday in Steele County District court with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges include assaulting a victim who is mentally impaired/physically helpless and using coercion and force.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to the emergency room Oct. 14 for a report of a sexual assault. The victim allegedly told police Haessig has been sexually assaulting her one to two times a week for the last five years, with the last assault happening on Oct. 8. Police offered to meet with the victim and a victim advocate at the Crisis Resource Center, according to the report, but as they were leaving the advocate said Haessig appeared at the emergency room and would not leave. Haessig then allegedly followed the victim back to the CRC.
At the CRC, the victim allegedly told police a friend called an ambulance to bring her to the emergency room after she had a panic attack. According to court documents, the victim said Haessig began sexually assaulting her and raping her in her sleep in early 2017. The victim reportedly confronted Haessig about it in 2021 and he denied it. After the confrontation, the victim said the assaults started happening more frequently, according to the report. The victim allegedly said there were times she would wake up during the assault and tell Haessig to stop, but that he would hold her down and continue.
A sexual assault kit was completed at the emergency room and taken into evidence, according to court records.
Haessig’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.