An Owatonna man is facing several felony charges after it was reported that he had allegedly been sexually assaulting a woman in her sleep over a five-year timeframe.

Zachary John-Michael Haessig, 31, was charged by summons Wednesday in Steele County District court with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges include assaulting a victim who is mentally impaired/physically helpless and using coercion and force.

According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to the emergency room Oct. 14 for a report of a sexual assault. The victim allegedly told police Haessig has been sexually assaulting her one to two times a week for the last five years, with the last assault happening on Oct. 8. Police offered to meet with the victim and a victim advocate at the Crisis Resource Center, according to the report, but as they were leaving the advocate said Haessig appeared at the emergency room and would not leave. Haessig then allegedly followed the victim back to the CRC.

At the CRC, the victim allegedly told police a friend called an ambulance to bring her to the emergency room after she had a panic attack. According to court documents, the victim said Haessig began sexually assaulting her and raping her in her sleep in early 2017. The victim reportedly confronted Haessig about it in 2021 and he denied it. After the confrontation, the victim said the assaults started happening more frequently, according to the report. The victim allegedly said there were times she would wake up during the assault and tell Haessig to stop, but that he would hold her down and continue.

A sexual assault kit was completed at the emergency room and taken into evidence, according to court records.

Haessig’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments