The 2021 Federated Challenge — an annual gala put on by Federated Mutual Insurance Company, a business insurance company based in Owatonna, Minnesota — raised a record-breaking $3,316,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters®, during its 17th annual gala on Sunday, July 25.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is an extraordinary agency with the ability to do life-changing work,” said Chairman Jeff Fetters. “The funds we raised during this year’s Federated Challenge will have a direct and lasting impact on young people across the country and in our own backyards.”
Of the more than $3 million dollars raised, 500,000 was generously donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota during a check presentation on October 21, 2021.
“We are so thankful for this very generous donation from Federated Insurance and the sponsors of the Federated Challenge,” commented Michelle Redman, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. “Support like this enables us to stand with our youth and open pathways for brighter futures. We are so grateful for this outstanding support!”
The Federated Challenge was founded in 2005 as a two-day fundraising event hosted by Federated Insurance, a commercial insurance company headquartered in Owatonna, Minnesota. Now in its seventeenth year, this event has raised more than $44 million for youth mentoring programs.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota
Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth. For 48 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has served youth in Steele, Rice, Waseca and Dodge Counties. To learn more about getting involved, visit their website www.bbbsofsouthernmn.org , Facebook page facebook.com/bbbsofsouthernmn, or call 507-451-5922.