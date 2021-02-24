County election officials say the charges filed against two Rice County voters who tried to cast ballots illegally are statistical outliers in a process that is safe and secure.
Court documents state Kieren Jaye Nystrom, 47, was charged with unlawfully voting more than once after she applied for an absentee ballot from an address in the third precinct of the city of Faribault. The ballot was mailed to Nystrom Sept. 18 and returned by mail five days later.
On Nov. 3, Nystrom reportedly appeared at a polling place in the city’s second precinct, registered to vote, took the oath and voted.
“Nystrom was contacted and stated she did not see the results of her absentee vote online,” court documents state. “She spoke with someone who advised her to explain her situation at the poll and to vote again. She stated that she voted in two different locations because she moved to a new address in November and so voted at her new location.”
Court documents state Kathleen Grace Holcomb, 52, also of Faribault, who was placed on probation for up to three years in October 2019 in Brown County, cast a ballot Nov. 3 in Faribault. Responding to questions from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Holcomb reportedly indicated that she had forgotten that she wasn't allowed to vote due to an “overwhelming” probation process.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum and Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh said despite the cases, the number of ineligible voters remains at a minimal level and doesn’t have an impact the outcome of local elections.
Fossum noted a Northfield man was charged with registering to vote as a felon in 2019 but did not vote. A Dundas woman was placed on probation for two years in September 2019 after pleading guilty to voting as a felon in the 2018 elections. No ineligible voters were reported in 2014.
“When you don’t get many, two-three is not unusual,” Fossum said of illegal votes.
“These are the only four cases charged during my term,” said Fossum now in his seventh year as county attorney. “I believe the system has excellent security to prevent unlawful voting which is how these cases were found and charged. We do take them seriously and prosecute to protect the integrity of the vote.”
Though there are “always some difficulties and mistakes in the process,” Fossum believes a few improper votes is not nearly enough to shift an election. Still, he said the County Attorney’s Office reviews all cases and charges the one they believe they can prove.
Though McIntosh noted that two to three such cases have been referred to Steele County law enforcement agencies during this election cycle, none have been charged. He added that he's never seen a year with more than five such reports.
Each month, McIntosh's office receives a monthly report flagging potential voting violations and that the “vast majority” of those examined are eligible.
System in place to prevent fraud
Some prominent Republicans across the country, including former President Donald Trump, have claimed that election fraud swayed the election toward President Joe Biden. Republicans have singled out Dominion Voting Systems, a voting software company that Trump and many supporters say was involved in swaying the election. Dominion filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit this week against Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow who has expressed an openness to running for governor in 2022, arguing that he had falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 election.
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warned one of his predecessors, Big Lake Republican Mary Kiffmeyer, that any suggestion that fraud swung the outcome of the 2020 election from the 3.29 million Minnesotans who reportedly voted was “foolish and irresponsible.” Of the total number of voters, 1.9 million — approximately 58% — voted absentee, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
In a letter to Kiffmeyer, Simon, a Democrat, said the Nov. 3 vote was free from fraud. Simon, echoing the conclusions of state and federal officials, described the election as a “tremendous success.”
Steele County Auditor Laura LIhrke, who oversees a staff of six along with six more full- and part-time employees during the previous election season, said Minnesota elections are conducted “fairly,” adding the process includes a post-election review that features a hand-counting of votes to confirm that voting machines were working. She said in instances of slight irregularities, the fault usually lies on a minor error on the part of the voter.
“We conduct safe and secure elections,” she added. Ihrke said election officials ensure voters are registered by confirming valid a driver’s license with the correct address. Anyone who has already registered will show up in the system
In Steele County, 21,253 voters were reported — 86.48% of the eligible population, including triple the number of absentee votes in an average election. Of the votes cast, In Rice County, election turnout was even higher. Of the county's 39,513 eligible voters, 35,832 cast ballots (90.68%). Of those, 17,103 voted absentee. That number is far higher than the approximately 6,000 who do so in a typical year.
"Rice County elections were really smooth," said Denise Anderson, Rice County election director.
Anderson, who has worked in elections for 25 years and oversees five temporary election judges/staff, said that other than what's been forwarded to the County Attorney's Office, she found "no irregularities or fraud in Rice County," and can prove that through the findings of a canvassing board that evaluated results, and by a post-election review during which two precincts were evaluated via a hand count.
Anderson noted election vendors test to confirm how ballots are marked and counted, and the county does weeks of testing to ensure there are no undervotes or overvotes. A mock election takes place prior to the general election through the Secretary of State's Office to ensure a quality process is being followed.