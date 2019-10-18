OWATONNA — “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about 10 years ago,” David Albrecht said with a soft smile.
As he sat back in his office on Wednesday afternoon after a morning of celebrating, the president of the Owatonna Hospital fondly reminisced about everything it took to get the hospital to where it is today. On Oct. 16, 2009 — in what was a well-oiled, all-day event — hospital personnel transitioned from the old hospital on South Oak Avenue to the new location that the we are familiar with today.
Ten years later, Albrecht said that he is still extremely satisfied with all the decisions made in designing the new hospital and how everything has played out since.
“This facility and the way it was laid out really positioned us well for the future,” Albrecht said. “It was designed with how health care was and where it was anticipated to go in mind.”
When the construction the new hospital first began, Albrecht was the director of operations and finance. He joked that he was “up to his neck” in design, construction, and moving coordination of the $50-million facility. By the time the move-in date approached, Albrecht had already transitioned into the role of president, though the facility transition remained the top priority on his mind.
“We had a goal of not closing that day,” Albrecht said about the move-in date. “At 8 a.m. we stopped receiving patients in the old emergency room and the ER was the first department opened here. It sort of sequenced by the hour after that.”
“I stayed at the old hospital until the very end,” he continued. “Walking through am empty hospital is an experience I’ll never forget. Looking around I thought, ‘How did we provide services here?’ You could really tell the building was weathered. It was quite dramatic to see.”
The old hospital, which stood in the location that now houses Fareway Grocery in Owatonna, was indeed out-of-date. Albrecht said that there were certain areas of the facility that dated back to 1931 and that multiple areas of the buildings infrastructure — from heating and ventilation to electricity to the height of the ceilings no longer meeting regulations — were just no longer up to snuff.
“Major dollars would have been needed to be spent to stay there,” Albrecht said as he recalled having to open windows in the middle of winter because of the stifling heat in certain areas of the old hospital. “Had we stayed and renovated, we would still be in a tough place today. It would be very challenging.”
Before the construction ever began for the “new” hospital, Albrecht stated that there was a lot of brainstorming on how to make the facility efficient in its layout and design. He described a “spaghetti diagram” where those working closely with the project charted how each department within the hospital overlapped as they determined where each area would soon be housed.
“I understood that we did a good job when I got feedback from the employees that they didn’t like the new building because they never got to see anyone anymore,” Albrecht laughed. “In the old building people were sort of running all over and weaving around each other, so that was really a testament to the efficiency of the design.”
As health care and hospital care continues to shift, Albrecht said that the facility was built with both renovations and reconfiguration in mind. When asked what he would do different if he could go back and do it all again, however, Albrecht admits to not having a clear answer.
“Maybe move a door here or remove a door there, but really there’s not a lot I would change,” he stated. “We were constrained by a budget and did have to make our conference rooms a little small and it would have been nice to have a stairwell in the center of the entrance, but those aren’t major issues. Health care always remained our priority.”
Since the new Owatonna Hospital opened its doors in 2009, the maternity wing has delivered more than 5,000 babies, more than 30,400 surgeries have been performed, and the emergency department has processed more than 150,000 patients. The hospital has since been designated as a Level IV trauma center, certified as a stroke-ready hospital, and has welcomed services from both the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute and the Penny George Institute for Health and Healing. Koda Living Community opened next door, drastically improving the quality of transitional care in the area, and the conjoined Mayo Clinic has been able to expand.
“We have worked hard to keep the facility looking new and to create a good healing environment,” Albrecht said with pride as he discussed the plethora of employees who have been at the hospital throughout and before the transition that took place 10 years ago. “We have a strong team-based culture here with a proactive team of professionals who are genuinely proud to work for the Owatonna Hospital.”
“I’m not sure what is on the immediate horizon,” he continued, contemplating the future for the hospital. “But as always, our mission will be: Patients first.”