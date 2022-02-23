The Owatonna Public Library is arguably one of the most beloved places in town. It has been continuously utilized for meetings, programs, reading, learning and more for decades, and it is now finally on its way to getting a long overdue face-lift, according to Library Director Mark Blando.
The lengthy list of renovation projects began in 2019 with some fresh paint on the walls as part of an effort to modernize the library, which hasn’t seen any major updates since 2013 thanks to a grant from the Otto Bremer Foundation.
Unfortunately, the current renovations had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but over the last few months, construction was able to resume with the first order of business being a new restroom on the third floor outside of the Gainey Room.
“We’ve had a bathroom on the third floor be a priority for quite some time,” Blando said. “It made sense to have that be done first, and we’ve been lucky enough to do it all in-house with city staff. They’ve done a great job planning and putting it all together.”
The restroom on the third floor should be open and ready for use early next month. The Gainey Room is a popular host-venue for various meetings, and with the lack of restrooms on the floor, people were forced to take the stairs or elevator down to the second or main floors. The new restroom is in the area that was previously a small meeting or group study room.
Blando said not much has been done over the last several years in terms of modernizing and updating the library, aside from the addition in 1992, adding computers with internet access, paint and carpeting.
“We’re in need of a fresh layout to better serve the community today and modernize it,” Blando said. “Everything looks the same as it has for years, even down to the signage we’ve had since the ‘90s.”
The next steps will be converting one of the office spaces into a room that will serve a similar purpose to that of the one lost to the rest room addition on the third floor. There has been a temporary space for small meetings, but with the updates, groups will have conferencing capabilities that weren’t available before.
Troy Klecker, community development director for the city, said modernizing many of the historic buildings in Owatonna is important not only to meet the needs of today’s society, but also to preserve the history of the buildings.
“It's another step in providing what the community members want and the conveniences they want or need,” Klecker said. “Libraries are becoming places that are more than just renting books, they’re becoming a community space for gathering. Making modern updates will also attract and benefit different age groups, as well.”
A makerspace is also set to be an addition to the library. Many libraries are adding these types of spaces to give library patrons the opportunity to create physical materials using computers, 3D printers, laser cutters and more.
“People are looking at libraries as more of a creative space or outlets,” Blando said. “We will always at the core be a place where people can check out books and movies, but many libraries, including Faribault, have expanded and added these types of resources, which has been beneficial to many in the communities.”
The library is also interested in adding a drive-up book drop off on the north side of the building. There are a lot of logistics and engineering feats to make this a reality, but Blando said it is currently in the planning stages.
Funding for the multi-phase renovation of the library has largely been part of the city’s capital improvement plan, and also was a beneficiary as part of the late Gladys Wavrin’s estate plan.
Renovations ideally will be completed within the next three years.
“We’re really excited about all that is happening and are thankful for the donations and funding that have allowed all the projects we have in store to be a little fast tracked, especially after the delay because of the pandemic,” Blando said.