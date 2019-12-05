OWATONNA — “I have more time,” said Antonieta Sanchez Mendez, success coach at Owatonna High School. “I have more time to make phone calls and help the teachers build a relationship with families.”
Along with her Somali counterpart, Hussein Osman — who started in October — Sanchez Mendez said additional staff development and an updated job description have enabled her to go further in her role as a success coach.
According to the district’s Coordinator of Educational Equity Martina Wagner, a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education is providing roughly $500,000 annually until 2022 for achievement and integration efforts. She said this money has allowed the district to provide additional training and professional development opportunities for its success coaches — a role that was updated and renamed this year from bilingual liaison.
Sanchez Mendez noted that this training has been a huge benefit of the grant, adding that before she had relied primarily on tools gained from previous jobs.
“They’re pulled during the work day, as opposed to having training after school,” Wagner added,“because all the success coaches have families and other commitments.”
Throughout the district, there are eight staff members in the role of success coach: four Somali and four Latinx — a term used by the schools as a nonbinary alternative to Latino or Latina. In addition to Sanchez Mendez at the high school, this latter group includes Melina Caballero at the middle school, Ana Alvarez at Wilson Elementary, and Sylvia Zavala at McKinley Elementary.
Together, the four women say that the grant, updated job description that focuses more on advocacy and relationship building, and additional staff development has helped them in their work with local Latinx students and families.
“If the families are educated, their kids are going to succeed,” noted Alvarez. “Our first and main goal is to get to know the parents, so that they feel comfortable with us.”
Building trust can be a challenge, according to some of the coaches, especially as they tend to work with a significant number of students of migrant status. These are families who will come up to Minnesota to work for over half of the year, often from May through the end of November. Most of the Latinx success coaches assist other district staff in running the Migrant Education Program over the summer, and continue to work with these students once they transition into the school year.
“The connections you’ve made remain with those students,” said Caballero, adding that the kids’ friendships with each other also help ease the transition into new classrooms. “The same students get together and work together to not let each other fall behind. It’s awesome to see how they support each other.”
Sanchez Mendez added that these students most often come from Honduras, Mexico and Texas — where many might be binational, living in Mexico but coming up to the U.S. to work, according to Wagner.
The coordinator added that Owatonna had one of the largest attending populations of students of migrant status in the state for this past summer's program, although she noted that the number enrolled in the district has shrunk in recent history. “Twenty years ago, all of Wilson was filled with students of migrant status. Now, this last summer we had 88.”
Success coaches also say they’ve seen fewer students of migrant status in recent years, and more newcomers planning to stay in Minnesota — especially from Puerto Rico following hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. While many of these families speak English, Alvarez noted that there are still a number of other needs that may be less noticeable.
“These families needed a lot of help with where to go. They needed a doctor, or a therapist,” she explained. Sanchez Mendez added that she often helps parents and guardians navigate school websites, and figure out how to sign their child up for sports or apply for free- or reduced-lunch.
“Because the Latinx population has been here so much longer, there are unique and subtle needs,” Wagner explained, comparing the work of Latinx and Somali coaches.
As backing for their roles continues to grow, the four women are looking forward to building on what they can offer students and especially improving onboarding for kids who are new to the country. Still, they say there are many Latinx families who have been in the community for a long time who still need help navigating the system and can benefit from increased district support.
“There was a gap for many years,” said Alvarez. “There are families who’ve been here for 20 years and they are still struggling to navigate the system. That’s why we’re here.”
