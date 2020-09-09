A 39-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control on the interstate and rolled over on Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Amanda Michelle Hartman, of Fridley, was traveling north on Interstate 35 near the County Road 7 interchange around 6:30 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle. The crash report shows the vehicle went into the ditch, struck a retaining wall and rolled.
Hartman was wearing her seat belt, the report said.
The Owatonna Fire Department, Owatonna Police Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted on the call.