Community members lined each side of Elm Street in anticipation for the 2021 Owatonna Homecoming Parade.
Last year, the parade was unable to be held due to COVID-19. Students, staff, and community members alike were more than excited to be able to attend the parade for 2021.
Due to the ongoing streetscape construction project on the 100 and 200 blocks of North Cedar Avenue, the parade was temporarily relocated this year. The floats took off from the Steele County Fairgrounds at 1:30 p.m. and headed north on Elm Street, concluding at School Street.
The homecoming theme this year was "Game On." Which inspired many of the weeks activities for the students including a night of Family Feud, movie night, sand volleyball, and more. Studented teams and organizations began building their floats inside the Radel Pavilion on the fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.