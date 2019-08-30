OWATONNA — Over the past several years, weary travelers have been stopping in to hotels on the north side of Owatonna during the dead of night with the same story and concern: “It sure is dark on that exit.”
According to Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president and CEO Brad Meier, all the hotels in that area have been hearing the same thing. Just off the Clinton Falls exit on Interstate 35 the road is incredibly dark as soon as the sun goes down.
“It’s not a real welcoming thing,” Meier said about the darkness. “It’s a busy interchange out there and if you’re from out of town, it’s just a bit concerning.”
Meier said that Vicki Lysne, the general manager at the Comfort Inn, had been especially vocal over the years about the need for lights off the interstate. As an advocate for area businesses, the chamber began communicating with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to see what, if anything, could be done.
“I’m not sure if it just wasn’t in the budget or what, but we stayed on it and continued to reach out to them,” Meier said. “About a week and a half ago we found out that they have decided to put lights in that interchange, which is really good news.”
Within the next couple of weeks, MnDOT will begin the installation of a light system that will include 16-lighting units along the interchange. Both the southbound and northbound exits will have lights along the ramp as well as lights near the traveling lane.
“It will help illuminate where the split in the road happens so a driver can differentiate if they want to keep going or get off here,” said Mike Dougherty, the public affairs and community relations director for MnDOT District 6. “It should go from a very dark spot to very well lit.”
According to Dougherty, the contractor has a flexible start date that began on Aug. 1 and goes through Sept. 16 for the project. The project has yet to start, but once it does the contractor will have 20 working days to complete it. Dougherty added that bad weather does not count as a working day, so it’s hard to give an exact timeline on how long the project will take.
For Meier, Lynse, and the other businesses along that interchange, though, the good news couldn’t come soon enough.
“I think this is something where the little details can make a big difference,” Meier said about the overall appearance the chamber would like to see for the Owatonna area. “People want to feel safe and there is a good welcoming element to having a well-light interchange for visitors.”
“This kind of project is viewed as a low cost — but effective — solution to assist against crashes during the night,” Dougherty stated, noting that he is unaware of the specific interchange being unusually high for crashes at night. “When people’s sightlines are limited with darkness, something like this can definitely play a good role in keeping people safe.”
Meier added that the chamber takes the advocacy work they do for their members seriously, encouraging people to bring concerns to them so they can help work towards a goal that could help remedy it.