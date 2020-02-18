Northfield, Owatonna and Faribault are among the safest cities in the state and certainly among the cities in southeastern and south central Minnesota, according to a report issued this week.
The report by the National Council for Home Safety and Security also says that violent and property crime rates in the state are below the national average.
According to the report, violent crime in Minnesota has steadily dropped for the last decade, including a dramatic 8% drop between 2017 and 2018. Overall, the average state crime rate per 1,000 people is 22.97, with 1.58 law enforcement officers per 1,000 people.
In terms of the safest cities in the state, the council took statistics from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report of communities with a population greater than 10,000. The most recent report shows statistics from 2018.
There are two broad classifications of crimes: violent crimes and non-violent crimes. According to the FBI, violent crime is composed of four offenses: murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Violent crimes are defined in the UCR Program as those offenses that involve force or threat of force. Property crime includes the offenses of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. The object of the theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security computed the total number of crimes reported by each city by adding violent crimes and property crimes, thus creating a crime rate as the number of crimes per population of 1,000. The council took data from 2,831 law enforcement agencies to determine police adequacy by dividing the number of total crimes by the number of police employees. The smaller the police adequacy statistic is, the higher a rating the community received when combined with the crime rate for each city.
Among the 83 cities that were ultimately ranked, a handful of area cities were ranked in the top half, with Owatonna coming in at 34.
In 2018, there were 26 incidents of violent crime and 438 incidents of property crime in Owatonna. The overall crime rate clocked in at 17.96 with a police adequacy rate of 1.47.
Northfield came in with the highest rating out of southeastern Minnesota, with the label of the 14th safest city in the state. In 2018, Northfield had 28 incidents of violent crime and 199 incidents of property crime. Their overall crime rate came in at 11.05 with a police adequacy rate of 1.31.
Faribault also ranked in the top half of the safest cities, landing in the 39th spot. In 2018, Faribault had 77 incidents of violent crime and 423 incidents of property crime. The overall crime rate came in at 21.00 with a police adequacy rate of 1.81.
Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, and Mankato all fell in the bottom half of the list, with Mankota receiving the lowest ranking at 75th. The other cities were ranked 44th, 55th, and 60th, respectively.
In 2018, Mankato saw 140 incidents of violent crime and 1,418 incidents of property crime. Their overall crime rate was calculated at 36.57 with a police adequacy rate of 1.53.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association comprised of companies in the security sector, including licensed alarm installers, contractors, and other relevant trade groups across the country.