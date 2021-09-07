An Austin man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen vehicle while drunk, according to the police report.
Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor DWI. The charges stem from an incident that reportedly occurred on Thursday evening in Blooming Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday about a vehicle that drove into a ditch and then in someone’s driveway before stopping on the 16000 block of 14th Avenue southeast in Blooming Prairie. When police arrived, the vehicle’s front passenger tire was reportedly flat and on fire and Collins was standing alongside the vehicle with the keys in his hand.
Collins allegedly told police he was trying to drive back to Austin, despite driving in the opposite direction. Police reported detecting an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Collins and his eyes being glossy and bloodshot. According to the report, Collins was given three field sobriety tests that he failed. Collins reportedly did not want to submit to a preliminary breath test and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
At the Steele County Detention Center, Collins agreed to provide the breath test sample, which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.15 – almost twice the legal limit – according to court documents.
Further investigation revealed the vehicle Collins was driving had been reported stolen earlier that day from Albert Lea. The victim allegedly told law enforcement Collins stole her phone and vehicle on Thursday morning.
According to court records, Collins was on conditional release from Mower County for an unrelated charge. In that case, Collins was arrested on Aug. 20 by Austin police after a report of two vehicles chasing each other. Collins allegedly told police that 38-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs, of Austin, was shooting at him from his own vehicle.
Collins had reportedly fled from police – both via vehicle and on foot – prior to his arrest and was found hiding in the trunk of a car. Inside of the trunk, police allegedly located three firearms, ammunition, $995 cash and a large amount of drugs, including 25.5 grams of methamphetamine, 53 grams of marijuana and five grams of cocaine.
Collins was formally charged on Aug. 23 in Mower County with second-degree drug possession and fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle, both felonies.
Heggs was charged in Mower County District Court with felony drive-by shooting and felony-level possession of a firearm.
Collins has no prior criminal record in Minnesota. He is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 16.