Two defendants in separate cases were deemed incompetent to proceed with the judicial process and had their cases suspended by Steele County court last month, according to public records.
Mustafe Mohamed Hirsi, 31, of St. Paul was determined by the court under Judge Joseph Bueltel to be incompetent to proceed on March 24. Hirsi was originally charged on Feb. 16 with theft of a motor vehicle, a felony, as well as gross misdemeanor charges of DWI and fifth-degree drug possession and a misdemeanor charge for driving after revocation.
His charges stemmed from an incident that took place on Feb. 13, where police say Hirsi stole a car from Minneapolis and was involved in a hit and run in Faribault before being arrested at an Owatonna gas station.
Nashid Asmir Abdul-Zahir, 45, of Owatonna was determined by the court under Judge Steven Schwab to be incompetent to proceed on Jan. 15 in five different open cases, dismissing two misdemeanor cases immediately. Three felony cases were suspended following the distribution of the report on March 25. The felony cases must be dismissed three years after the date of finding the defendant incompetent to proceed unless the prosecutor files a written notice of intent to prosecute when the defendant regains competency, according to court documents.
Abdul-Zahir was originally charged on May 14 with four felony counts of fifth-degree drug possession, on June 10 with one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession and on Oct. 20 with two felony counts of threats of violence. He was also charged on Mar. 19, 2020, with a misdemeanor count of theft and on Aug. 18 with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
The Oct. 20 charges stemmed from an incident that took place while Abdul-Zahir was an inmate at the Steele County Detention Center.