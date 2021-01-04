Once again, the pandemic has made it tough for school districts to collect data on student learning this year as typical measurements of success were impeded by emergency shutdowns. Thus many schools have little data on goal achievements for their annual World’s Best Workforce report this school year. The Medford school district is no exception.
At the annual public meeting about the report, Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau also shared the 2019-20 summary data and results. Data was minimal statewide due to the pandemic, he said .
“Last year we did have 10 goals for the school year 2019-2020, we were only able to see three of those goals through,” Ristau said during the December meeting.
The World’s Best Workforce requires all Minnesota school districts to adopt a long-term plan to support and boost learning and teaching. According to Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau, the plan does not change much from year to year, but consists of five goals for districts to strive for set by the state Legislature:
All children are ready for school
All third-graders can read at grade level
All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed
All students are ready for career and college
All students graduate from high school
Under those categories, school districts can come up with their own goals, Ristau said. Therefore a group of stakeholders, including school administrators, board members, parents, teachers and students, held multiple meetings to develop Medford’s goals for the 2020-21 school year. Their main aim is to assure high achievement for all students, use educational best practices with all staff and provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere for everyone, according to the 2020-21 plan.
Many of the goals are measured via academic testing which takes place in the spring. Last spring, the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) requirement was waived, as schools abruptly closed and learning moved online. Other measurement tools such were disrupted last spring, thus the district could not fully measure how students performed from fall 2019 to spring 2020.
Despite the data collecting challenges, Ristau went on to explain the goals that the district had reached. Among the goals completed was “all children were ready for school.”
The district has been providing area preschools and daycares with information on kindergarten expectations and other entrance materials to prepare young learners to enter the Medford school system. Additionally Medford school teachers met with families prior to the start of the school year to better understand their educational needs.
“We did provide and ensure that our students coming into kindergarten, that we were aware of, were prepared,” Ristau said.
County-registered daycare providers were contacted to share the materials and resources developed to help kids make the transition to kindergarten, according to the progress report.
The goal for the 2019-20 school year set by the district was to have the four-year graduation rate be over 88% for all students groups. According to Ristau, the district exceeded its goal with 97% of students graduating on time.
The third goal met by the district related to career and college readiness. The district hoped to have over 90% of the students in each grade meet the required credits to be on track for graduation at the end of every semester as measured by the district office. Ristau reported that the goal was met with 92% of Medford students.
Data for the remaining goals was not available, but officials expect the MCAs and other standard tests take place this spring.