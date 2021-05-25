A vision on aligning students' choice throughout their high school career to their post-graduation plans is coming to fruition within the walls of Owatonna High School.
In an update to the Owatonna School Board Monday, OHS Principal Kory Kath said they're ramping up the school's Career Pathways Program for students. The school wants to offer students with career readiness opportunities that put them above the rest, he said.
“Career Pathways is designed to give all Owatonna High School students a competitive edge,” Kath said. “That is exactly where we want to be."
The program aims to engage students with a “Compass team” and allow students to align their educational journey with prospective career opportunities and an emphasis on students' individuality. Additionally, Kath said program leaders want to make sure there are rigorous courses offered such as Advanced Placement, college in the schools and Postsecondary Enrollment Options opportunities. The program also reinforces local partnerships and ensures OHS is an essential driver in the state and local workforce training and development, he said.
Compass is an initiative that connects school staff with students over the course of four years. Through this program, students work on their social emotional learning as well as guidance for career pathways specifically when it comes to course registration.
Kath provided brochures to the board created by OHS staff. These brochures are used as guides for students and act as guides for families as they start to look at what their journey and their pathway throughout high school should look like.
“It provides the essential questions for families as they then start to navigate what four years of high school should look like, as well as what four years of a pathway program should offer their students,” Kath said.
The guide will also help students align the choices they are making with specific career areas, and guidance on what type of courses to select. Each of the brochures are very different at each grade level, covering different topics.
“One thing that we've been working very, very hard on this year is to ensure that our families have that structure. It's not just about us trying to provide that for your child, but that we as a team make sure that your pathway is well defined,” Kath said.
Career Pathways is not a limiting choice or promoting a single pathway, Kath noted. Students may explore multiple pathways along their journey at OHS. Kath said they do not promote one version of life after graduation over another.
Fields of Study in the Career Pathway program include, along with their more specific potential career path:
Business, Communication & Information Technology
- Business Management, Financial Services & Administrative Systems;
- Hospitality, Tourism & Event Services;
- Arts, Design & Innovation;
- Communication, Media & Public Relations
Health Sciences & Human Services
- Health Sciences; Education & Human Development;
- Human Services & Wellness;
- Government, Law & Public Safety
Engineering, Manufacturing & Agriculture
- Agriculture, Food Science & Natural Resources;
- Power, Transportation & Technical Systems;
- Manufacturing; Architecture & Construction;
- Engineering
“All of our elective courses and areas of study must fit under one of these categories, otherwise we begin to question, why do we offer the course? What is the purpose of those courses as we move forward? And what we're excited to see is that it showed us some areas of gaps where we know that we need to align our curriculum better and create stronger fields of study, but it also showed us that there are some areas that we are well defined in fields of study and opportunities for coursework,” Kath said.
As the program moves forward, the school will be doing curriculum designing and training for Compass this summer to ensure the school's advising program -- which was put on the back burner this year because of COVID-19 -- is made more robust. The district is also looking to hire a Career Navigator. Additionally, Kath says staff and community partners will continue to engage in ongoing partnerships, while brainstorming for potential partnerships is in the works.