OWATONNA — On any given Tuesday at Wilson Elementary, visitors may be surprised to see some older-than-usual faces scattered at tables throughout the school’s classrooms and common areas. Last week, local retirees and some of Owatonna’s youngest students chatted, read and played games together during group and individual work time.
“Grandma, where are you?” asked first-grader Anjelou. He was seated at a table with volunteer Eileen Olson and her biological grandson Brantley, but both teachers and students all refer to the senior volunteers as “grandma” and “grandpa.”
The mentors, part of local nonprofit Grandparents for Education, were recently honored for their work at the Nov. 25 school board meeting. Superintendent Jeff Elstad told officials and attendees that the organization had put in almost 7,000 hours of work during the previous school year and said he appreciated how the program allowed for memories to be passed down generation-to-generation.
Back at Wilson this past Tuesday, Olson had Anjelou take his turn, landing on a word on the game board that he then had to try to fit into a sentence.
The retired human resources professional began coming to the school as a volunteer with Grandparents for Education last year, when Brantley started Kindergarten. Now, she said she plans to try and continue to follow him as he gets older — which also gives her an opportunity to see not only him, but Anjelou and all the other students she works with grow over the years.
Olson added that it isn’t difficult to transition from grandparent to teacher and back, because she already does a lot of educational activities with Brantley at home. “He comes to my house before and after school, so I read with him and we work on words at my home, as well.”
Keeping busy
Linda Breyer, the current director of Grandparents for Education, was also helping take care of her own grandchildren when she initially got involved in the volunteer group back in 2010. Breyer said she would help bring the kids to and from school, but needed something to do during the morning and early afternoon — beginning to help out in the classroom herself seemed like a perfect fit.
Breyer noted that one of the main things that surprised her when she first started was the amount of work that teachers had to get through on any given day.
“It still surprises me to this day. You see a need for getting the teachers help,” she explained. “When my daughter was going to school, of course I would interact with the school and did things with them, but I never thought that as a grandparent I could do it.”
Breyer came on board shortly after the nonprofit started in the October 2009 and took over as director three years ago from founder Sondra von Arb. She explained that she was named successor in large part because she wasn’t asking for a salary — although she does now receive compensation for her work.
“We’re very limited on funds, so it had to be somebody that was really dedicated to the organization,” Breyer explained. “Our budget is roughly $13,000 a year and a lot of that goes to advertising, because we’re trying to get more volunteers involved.”
New recruits
Still, Breyer said she runs into people who haven’t heard of Grandparents for Education, and the nonprofit’s numbers have stayed relatively stable over the last few years. Currently, the group has just under 100 active volunteers, but not all of them are available year-round.
“About 30 to 35% of our volunteers go south for the winter. We try to get people to cover what they’re doing but it’s not always possible because with our volunteers, they don’t have to do a lot. If all they can do is one day a month, or one day a year — we want them to do it,” said Breyer, emphasizing that there were no set time commitments. “We don’t discriminate against anybody, if they can’t put in many hours.”
Last Tuesday, Breyer herself was in a Kindergarten class at Wilson, although she said she rotates through the middle and all elementary schools. On average, she estimated that she puts in roughly 120 hours a month with the organization, but many other volunteers come in for an hour or two each week.
New recruit Jerry Atkinson was in for an hour of reading at Wilson on Tuesday, and also does an hour-and-a-half of geography at Lincoln Elementary each Wednesday.
“My wife and I volunteer everywhere and try to keep every day busy, so I have somewhere to go,” Atkinson explained, of his reason for joining the group. “You meet lots of people.”
He added that he also saw the need as soon as he started, saying that the more one-on-one reading adults can do with children, the better. “If everybody had one-on-one time, it would be wonderful.”
Atkinson was also a teacher when he was younger, as was volunteer Kay Schuster — who served as an educational assistant for the district. After she retired, she said she wanted to continue to work with kids and put her teaching degree to use as a volunteer.
Although she also does one-on-one classwork with students, last Tuesday Schuster had a whole table to herself in one of the school’s common areas and was carefully grouping together cut-out letters.
“The students have an art project where they make their name and decorate it, so I’m putting each of their names in a bag so the letters are all ready for them,” she explained. Schuster said she’d actually cut the letters out before the end of last school year, and that this is one of many activity prep tasks she does in advance to help save the classroom teachers some time.
“I wish we’d get more people to help volunteer,” she said. “I think the schools could use the one-on-one with the kids and give the teachers some help with all these little projects, the ones that just take up time and waste their time doing it.”
‘Right-hand man’
Lori Thompson, a Kindergarten teacher at Wilson who gets help from Breyer throughout the week, called Breyer her “right-hand man” and, like the kids, lovingly referred to her as “grandma.” As Thompson said she’s seen cutbacks in the educational assistant position, the Grandparents for Education volunteers have taken on a much larger role in the classroom.
“[Breyer] can work with a small group of kids when I’m working with a different group of kids. It’s nice to have that extra set of hands,” she explained. “I have another grandma that comes in, she’s 90 years old. She walks here from her home and reads with my kids, and they absolutely adore going out and reading with her.”
While recognizing the group at the November school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Elstad noted that one of his favorite things about the nonprofit was the stories that older residents were able to share with students through the program.
“They bring experience, they serve as role models and it helps cross-generational partnerships with our students,” he explained. “[Volunteers] tell stories, and stories are an important part of our history that children need to know about.”
Although the number of volunteers in Grandparents for Education has remained fairly steady over the years, Breyer said that they have always been looking for more. She stressed that participants don’t have to be grandparents themselves, and added that prospective volunteers can indicate which ages and which activities they would like to help out with.
Residents wanting more information can visit the group’s website at grandparentsforeducation.org or contact Breyer at 507-390-4468 or lindabreyer@hughes.net.